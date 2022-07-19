^

Sports

Dizon struggles in US Girls' Junior golf elims

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 12:34pm
Dizon struggles in US Girls' Junior golf elims

MANILA, Philippines – Sam Dizon succumbed to opening day shakes and hobbled with a two-over 75, barely hanging on to the cutoff line at the start of the 36-hole stroke play eliminations in the US Girls’ Junior Championship in Bowling Green, Kentucky Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The tough conditions in the afternoon wave likewise hampered Dizon’s start as she bogeyed two of the first three holes at the back of par-73 The Club at Old Stone. She parred the next 10 marred by a couple of missed chances then birdied the fifth to get back into the mix of things, only to reel back with a roller-coaster windup.

She bogeyed No. 6, birdied the par-5 sixth but yielded another shot on the par-5 ninth for a 37-38 card.

The ICTSI-backed Dizon tumbled to joint 58th with 22 others with only the top 64 from the starting field of 156 advancing to the next phase where play shifts from medal to match play.

The 17-year-old Singapore-based Filipina is seeking to reclaim the crown won by Team ICTSI spearhead Princess Superal in Arizona in 2014 but will have a lot of recovering to do to at least get into the head-to-head round of the US Golf Association’s premier junior championship.

Canada’s Lauren Zaretsky came away with an eagle-spiked 67 to launch her bid for low medal honors although four others stood just a stroke behind with 68s, including Americans Farah O’Keefe and Yana Wilson, Taiwanese Hsin Tai Lin and Aussie Justice Bosio.

Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi, one of the spearheads of Team ICTSI, kicks off her drive in the Women’s Western Amateur Championship against Lauryn Nguyen from Washington and Californian Jackie Lucena at 8:45 a.m. on No. 1 of the Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Illinois Tuesday.

Nicole Abelar, the other Filipina in the fold, starts at 7:45 a.m. with Aussie Charley Jacobs and Ashley Kozlowski from Colorado, also at the front of the par-72 layout.

GOLF

SAM DIZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Fan favorite Flanigan basking in glory after Filipinas&rsquo; AFF Women's title run

Fan favorite Flanigan basking in glory after Filipinas’ AFF Women's title run

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
After successfully helping her team bring home the trophy, the 17-year-old rising star said she had fed off the energy of...
Sports
fbtw
Eggesvik cites coaching staff for impressive debut with title-winning Filipinas

Eggesvik cites coaching staff for impressive debut with title-winning Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Having scored a goal and assisted on more than two in the seven games the team played, Eggesvik deflected credit to the team's...
Sports
fbtw

PBA takes break for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday the pro league will play two conferences this coming season and take a three-month break to allow pro players an extended period of training with Gilas in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon to defend title in Chess Infinitum rapid tiff

Quizon to defend title in Chess Infinitum rapid tiff

4 hours ago
International Master Daniel Quizon will defend his title in the Chess Infinitum Invitational Rapid Tournament 3rd Editio...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramos lives up to billing with multi-medal weightlifting haul

Ramos lives up to billing with multi-medal weightlifting haul

By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
Rose Jean Ramos swept all three golds in the women’s 45-kilogram youth division as she reigned supreme in snatch, clean...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman 70.3 Cebu draws huge international cast

Ironman 70.3 Cebu draws huge international cast

51 minutes ago
Top age-group triathletes from around the world will test their mettle against the local aces in a race against time in the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL action extends to next day with 4 OTs in Bacolod

MPBL action extends to next day with 4 OTs in Bacolod

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija found a savior in John Bryon Villarias as it subdued gritty Bacolod Bingo Plus, 81-74, in a thriller that started...
Sports
fbtw
Newsome helps Meralco survive SMC gauntlet, wins PBA Player of the Week plum

Newsome helps Meralco survive SMC gauntlet, wins PBA Player of the Week plum

1 hour ago
Chris Newsome normed 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists laced by 1.3 steals in three big games for Meralco, earning...
Sports
fbtw
Ayton signs long-term deal to stay with NBA Suns

Ayton signs long-term deal to stay with NBA Suns

1 hour ago
Deandre Ayton signed a long-term contract to stay with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, locking in the star center who helped the club...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with