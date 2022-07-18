^

Sports

MPBL: Nueva Ecija collides with Bacolod; Zamboanga tests Valenzuela

Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 1:43pm
MPBL: Nueva Ecija collides with Bacolod; Zamboanga tests Valenzuela

BACOLOD CITY – Streaking Nueva Ecija and Zamboanga tackle separate opponents on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme holds its "City of Smiles Invasion" at the University of St. La Salle here.

The powerhouse Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards shoot for win No. 9 against host Bacolod Bingo Plus at 9 p.m., following the 7 p.m. clash between Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines and Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc.

Although Nueva Ecija scrambled past San Juan, 81-75, in its last outing on Tuesday, the Rice Vanguards remain the slight picks over the Bacolodnons, owing to their star-studded roster.

The Bacolodnons, led by Alwyn Alday and veterans Mark Yee and Richard Albo, however, hope to draw inspiration and motivation from the local crowd to overcome the odds and improve their 5-2 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Zamboanga (6-0)  is also the slight pick against Valenzuela (4-4) despite its scrambling overtime 89-86 victory over Sarangani on Monday.

The Marcelino twins, Jayvee and Jaycee, Jhapz Bautista and Jhaymo Eguilos will again lead Zamboanga's offense,

Bent on staying unbeaten, the Rice Vanguards held night practice on Sunday and were unable to join the press conference and welcome dinner for the competing teams and the MPBL contingent tendered by Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez at the New Government Center.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the MPBL is "very excited to return to Bacolod after two years of absence and give good games to the fans."

On Tuesday, the MPBL will hold the second part of its first foray in the Visayas this year with the four teams switching opponents. Nueva Ecija clashes with Valenzuela at 7 p.m., while Zamboanga battles Bacolod at 9 p.m.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas faltered in their FIBA Asia Cup clash against New Zealand, 92-75, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Hours after beating Thailand 3-nil in the final at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Annis said that the regional tiff can...
Sports
fbtw
Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine women's national football team are the winners of the AFF Women's Championship for the first time ever after...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title; US wins 4 crowns

3 hours ago
Jamaica's Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday (Monday, Manila time) as she bagged a fifth world 100m title, as Team...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Four nations vie to host Asian Cup after China withdrawal

Four nations vie to host Asian Cup after China withdrawal

5 minutes ago
Australia, South Korea, Qatar and Indonesia are bidding to stage the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew citing the COVID-19...
Sports
fbtw
Another 'Hidilyn heir' rises: Colonia cops 3 medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tourney

Another 'Hidilyn heir' rises: Colonia cops 3 medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tourney

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
There will be no shortage of potential heirs or heiresses to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as the supremo of Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho

Army eyes follow-up win, clashes with Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Army Black Mamba tries to prove its last victory was no fluke while Choco Mucho hopes to bounce back from a recent defea...
Sports
fbtw
National Age Groups Chess Championship fires off

National Age Groups Chess Championship fires off

2 hours ago
The country’s top young players headed by Mhagie Gerriahlou Sebastian, Ruelle Canino and Antonelle Berte Racasa will...
Sports
fbtw
Emana sustains hot run, dominates PPS Olivarez Cup

Emana sustains hot run, dominates PPS Olivarez Cup

2 hours ago
Mica Emana continued to flash top form, dominating the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions while Al Tristan Licayan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with