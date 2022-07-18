MPBL: Nueva Ecija collides with Bacolod; Zamboanga tests Valenzuela

BACOLOD CITY – Streaking Nueva Ecija and Zamboanga tackle separate opponents on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme holds its "City of Smiles Invasion" at the University of St. La Salle here.

The powerhouse Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards shoot for win No. 9 against host Bacolod Bingo Plus at 9 p.m., following the 7 p.m. clash between Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines and Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc.

Although Nueva Ecija scrambled past San Juan, 81-75, in its last outing on Tuesday, the Rice Vanguards remain the slight picks over the Bacolodnons, owing to their star-studded roster.

The Bacolodnons, led by Alwyn Alday and veterans Mark Yee and Richard Albo, however, hope to draw inspiration and motivation from the local crowd to overcome the odds and improve their 5-2 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Zamboanga (6-0) is also the slight pick against Valenzuela (4-4) despite its scrambling overtime 89-86 victory over Sarangani on Monday.

The Marcelino twins, Jayvee and Jaycee, Jhapz Bautista and Jhaymo Eguilos will again lead Zamboanga's offense,

Bent on staying unbeaten, the Rice Vanguards held night practice on Sunday and were unable to join the press conference and welcome dinner for the competing teams and the MPBL contingent tendered by Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez at the New Government Center.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the MPBL is "very excited to return to Bacolod after two years of absence and give good games to the fans."

On Tuesday, the MPBL will hold the second part of its first foray in the Visayas this year with the four teams switching opponents. Nueva Ecija clashes with Valenzuela at 7 p.m., while Zamboanga battles Bacolod at 9 p.m.