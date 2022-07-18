^

Sports

Emana sustains hot run, dominates PPS Olivarez Cup

Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 12:29pm
Emana sustains hot run, dominates PPS Olivarez Cup
Mika Emana (left) and Al Licayan hold their trophies after sharing the spotlight in the PPS-PEPP Olivarez Cup national juniors.

MANILA, Philippines – Mica Emana continued to flash top form, dominating the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions while Al Tristan Licayan shocked top seed Renante Bravo, Jr. to snare the boys’ 14-and-under diadem in the PPS-PEPP Olivarez Cup national juniors tennis tournament in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

The sixth-ranked Emana, coming off a win and a runner-up finish in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last week, repulsed No. 3 Marielle Jarata, 7-5, 6-2, to bag the 16-U title for the second straight week. The Quezon City find then got back at sister and fourth seed Kaye-Ann, 6-2, 6-1, in 18-U finals to post the only two-title romp in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Licayan, on the other hand, thwarted second seed France Dilao, 7-6(7), 6-2, in the semis then wore down Bravo in the decider to clinch a 4-6, 6-0, 10-5 victory. The fourth-ranked bet from Gen. Trias, Cavite, however, fell short in the quarters of 16-U play but shared the MVP honors with Emana in the week-long event hosted by the Olivarez family in their continuing commitment to help develop the sport.

Other winners in the tournament serving as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro marked by a number of three-set duels were Caloocan City’s Khian Abellera (boys’ 12-U), top seed Kendrick Bona from Puerto Princesa City (boys’ 16-U), Ormoc City’s John Velez (boys’ 18-U), Adriana Lanza from Pasig City (girls’ 12-U) and Bacoor City’s Jelena Diaz.

The second seeded Abellera turned back No. 1 Julio Naredo, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; Bona foiled Bravo, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2; the third-ranked Velez routed top seed Marc Jarata, 6-2, 6-1; top seed Lanza blasted Jan Dagoon, 6-1, 6-2; and No. 1 Diaz held off third ranked Sandra Bautista, 6-0, 7-6(3).

Meanwhile, action shifts to Apalit, Pampanga with another huge field all geared up to dispute top honors in eight age-group divisions starting Friday. For details and listup, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

