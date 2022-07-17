Gilas falls vs New Zealand, faces Japan in FIBA Asia Cup KO game

Kiefer Ravena finished with 17 points to lead Gilas in the loss.

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas faltered in their FIBA Asia Cup clash against New Zealand, 92-75, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.

With a 1-2 slate in Group D, the Filipinos finished third in the standings. They move on to a knockout game for a quarterfinal spot against Japan on Tuesday.

Kiefer Ravena finished with 17 points while Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo contributed 14 markers each.