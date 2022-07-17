Ginebra's Scottie Thompson raves about new signature shoe colorway

Scottie Thompson signs a pair of ST1 "Black-Gold" and other Scottie Thompson apparel at the launch of the ST1 "Black-Gold" in World Balance Trinoma on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — World Balance has finally dropped a new colorway for PBA MVP Scottie Thompson's signature shoe, the ST1.

Months after its initial release back in November of last year, the ST1 "Black-Gold" hit retail stores on Saturday with fans getting the first dibs on the shoe at Trinoma in Quezon City.

LOOK: The latest colorway of Scottie Thompson’s World Balance signature shoe, the ST1 “Black-Gold” has dropped here at Trinoma



Thompson expected to make an appearance to meet and greet those who copped his latest release | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/eh9r44jdv4 — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 16, 2022

Gracing the launch of the shoe, the Ginebra guard shared his fondness of the latest colorway which he also wore during the last PBA conference when it was still a player exclusive.

"Isa ito sa naging favorite ko kasi ito yung ginamit ko nung Finals series against Meralco last conference," Thompson shared to media on Saturday.

"I think yung colorway na ito maraming na-achieve," he added, having won Finals MVP while using the shoe in the PBA Governor's Cup earlier this year.

Thompson was not short on other colorways last conference, with an all-white and all-red colorway also in his rotation.

But the "Black-Gold" had a special place in Thompson's heart and it translated into his game.

"Even though marami akong ginagamit na colorway last conference, most of the time yung black gold talaga ang ginagamit ko," said Thompson.

"Ang daming achievements nitong colorway na ito para sa akin kaya ito talaga yung special na colorway na nilabas namin," he added.

Thompson fans can cop the ST1 "Black-Gold" in select World Balance outlets for the price of P3,499.

Also available are Thompson apparel like the "Logo Tee", the "Hustle Man" shirt, and the "Baller" Cap priced at P549 each.

Thompson and Ginebra are currently looking to make a deep run in the PBA Philippine Cup where they are currently 6-3.