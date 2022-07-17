^

Sports

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson raves about new signature shoe colorway

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 3:43pm
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson raves about new signature shoe colorway
Scottie Thompson signs a pair of ST1 "Black-Gold" and other Scottie Thompson apparel at the launch of the ST1 "Black-Gold" in World Balance Trinoma on Saturday
Released

MANILA, Philippines — World Balance has finally dropped a new colorway for PBA MVP Scottie Thompson's signature shoe, the ST1.

Months after its initial release back in November of last year, the ST1 "Black-Gold" hit retail stores on Saturday with fans getting the first dibs on the shoe at Trinoma in Quezon City.

Gracing the launch of the shoe, the Ginebra guard shared his fondness of the latest colorway which he also wore during the last PBA conference when it was still a player exclusive.

"Isa ito sa naging favorite ko kasi ito yung ginamit ko nung Finals series against Meralco last conference," Thompson shared to media on Saturday.

"I think yung colorway na ito maraming na-achieve," he added, having won Finals MVP while using the shoe in the PBA Governor's Cup earlier this year.

Thompson was not short on other colorways last conference, with an all-white and all-red colorway also in his rotation.

But the "Black-Gold" had a special place in Thompson's heart and it translated into his game.

"Even though marami akong ginagamit na colorway last conference, most of the time yung black gold talaga ang ginagamit ko," said Thompson.

"Ang daming achievements nitong colorway na ito para sa akin kaya ito talaga yung special na colorway na nilabas namin," he added.

Thompson fans can cop the ST1 "Black-Gold" in select World Balance outlets for the price of P3,499.

Also available are Thompson apparel like the "Logo Tee", the "Hustle Man" shirt, and the "Baller" Cap priced at P549 each.

Thompson and Ginebra are currently looking to make a deep run in the PBA Philippine Cup where they are currently 6-3.

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA

PBA

SCOTTIE THOMPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fuel Masters at peace with possible Wright exit &mdash; 'He honored his contract'

Fuel Masters at peace with possible Wright exit — 'He honored his contract'

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters were serene on Saturday after what could have been Matthew Wright's final game for the...
Sports
fbtw
Biado on cue at World Games

Biado on cue at World Games

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
World pool champion Carlo Biado closed in on the country’s second medal in The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama on...
Sports
fbtw

Sharapova gives birth to first child

17 hours ago
Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, announced Friday she has given birth to a baby boy named Theodore.
Sports
fbtw

Can Gilas solve New Zealand puzzle?

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas takes another shot at solving the massive problem that is New Zealand as they duel for the No. 2 seeding of Group D in the FIBA Asia Cup tonight at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.
Sports
fbtw
Estra&ntilde;ero relishes chance to facilitate Cignal offense as Cayuna takes rest vs Chery Tiggo

Estrañero relishes chance to facilitate Cignal offense as Cayuna takes rest vs Chery Tiggo

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Usually a reserve to starting setter Gel Cayuna, Estrañero was tapped to see action for the latter who took a game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson raves about new signature shoe colorway

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson raves about new signature shoe colorway

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Months after its initial release back in November of last year, the ST1 "Black-Gold" hit retail stores on Saturday with fans...
Sports
fbtw
Delos Santos gains; Hovland, Mcilroy seal title clash in British Open

Delos Santos gains; Hovland, Mcilroy seal title clash in British Open

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Delos Santos bounced back from a second round 73 with his best card in a major debut, bucking a double bogey on No. 2 with...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 girds for grand Cebu return

IRONMAN 70.3 girds for grand Cebu return

3 hours ago
While the upcoming test of power, speed and endurance may not draw the usual numbers that marked each IRONMAN 70.3 staging...
Sports
fbtw

FIBA sees ‘special’ World Cup edition

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The International Basketball Federation is looking forward to a “special” World Cup edition in 2023 built on an ultimate fan experience in three host countries led by the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Bombers one win away from finals

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Nobody, perhaps not even the Lady Bombers themselves, really believed Jose Rizal University would make it this far in NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with