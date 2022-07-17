Fuel Masters at peace with possible Wright exit â€” 'He honored his contract'

^

Fuel Masters at peace with possible Wright exit — 'He honored his contract'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 12:36pm
Fuel Masters at peace with possible Wright exit — 'He honored his contract'
Matthew Wright (center) played what was possibly his final game with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters against the Converge FiberXers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters were serene on Saturday after what could have been Matthew Wright's final game for the franchise.

As they clobbered the Converge FiberXers 89-66 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Wright might just have made his last dance for the Fuel Masters as he's set to miss their last elimination game against Ginebra on Thursday, July 21, since he's due in the US for his wedding.

Now that all is said and done between Wright and Phoenix, head coach Topex Robinson said that the team and management support the star wherever he goes.

"He honored his contract, it's gonna expire on August and he was open to us about it. Last year pa niya sinabi na you know, he's gonna look at his opportunities and again, we're just happy for him," said Robinson after the game.

"You know, whatever it is that he's gonna do after this is something that we've agreed upon. The management has their full support on Matt and if ever he returns, that's an added bonus for us," he added.

Prior to their game on Saturday, the Fuel Masters were on a 5-game losing streak.

As fate would have it, Phoenix get to send off Wright with a victory after the latter's six-year career with the team.

Wright finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals in his farewell game.

It has already been reported that Wright was keen on exploring other options, including playing overseas for the next step in his career.

Trending

