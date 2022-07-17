EstraÃ±ero relishes chance to facilitate Cignal offense as Cayuna takes rest vs Chery Tiggo

^

Sports

Estrañero relishes chance to facilitate Cignal offense as Cayuna takes rest vs Chery Tiggo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 10:16am
Ayel Estrañero (19) sets the ball to teammate Maristela Layug in the Cignal HD Spikers' game against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Saturday
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal HD Spikers setter Ayel Estrañero flashed next woman up mentality as she was able to step up for her team in their 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 romp of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Usually a reserve to starting setter Gel Cayuna, Estrañero was tapped to see action for the latter who took a game off to rest. 

The playmaker flashed great form to help the HD Spikers improve to 3-0 and keep pace at the top of the standings.

After the game, the former UP standout raved about the opportunity to contribute for her team.

"Siyempre very grateful sa trust ng coaches and teammates at sa tulong din nila," Estrañero said.

"It would have been tough for me to play the way I played today kasi yung lakas ko talaga at confidence ko nanggagaling din sa tiwala nila sa akin. Tsaka yung simpleng tapik nila, simpleng instructions ni coach, malaking bagay," she added.

Estrañero distributed the ball well on Saturday, as all but one of Cignal's players who weren't liberos scored at least a point.

She also had 12 excellent sets to her name.

But Estrañero deflected the credit to her teammates and savored the chance to play with stars like Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, and Angeli Araneta.

'Siyempre privilege yun kasi siyempre, di naman lahat gets the chance para maging teammates sila. Iba rin kasi yung nabibigay nila na," she said.

"Alam ko kahit ano i-set ko, kahit magkamali ako, gagawin nila yung best. Siguro yun na rin dahil veterans na sila. Iba rin talaga if meron kang mga ate sa loob," she added.

Now at 3-0, Estrañero and the HD Spikers hope to ride the momentum when they face powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers on Thursday, July 21 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

