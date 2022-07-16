^

Sports

Samantha Dizon gears up for tough US Girls' Junior grind

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 16, 2022 | 5:37pm
Samantha Dizon gears up for tough US Girls' Junior grind
Sam Dizon beams as she holds her trophy after topping the amateur side of the Asian Senior [email protected]
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Dizon wages a lonely battle in a field teeming with A-list talents in pursuit of the country’s first US Girls’ Junior crown in nine years when the top US Golf Association event is fired off Monday at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Dizon is one of the least fancied players in the huge 156-player field set to slug it out for the Top 64 berths in the 36-hole stroke play eliminations with action shifting medal to match starting Wednesday.

The ICTSI-backed Dizon clinched a spot in the annual USGA championship, which Princess Superal ruled in playoff fashion in 2014 in Arizona, becoming the first Filipino winner in USGA, with a joint runner-up finish in the recent Illinois qualifier.

Dizon, who has racked up a number of victories in the Singapore junior circuit where she is based, placed sixth in her last event in the FCG World Series Global Cup in California. But she brims with confidence two days before she launches her campaign in a late start.

Dizon mixes it up with Americans Asterisk Talley and Jennifer Seo at 2:16 p.m. at the backside of the par-72 layout. She is the lone Philippine entry in the event which drew the leading junior players from 14 nations, including top bets from 32 states in the US.

Two USGA champions banner the cast with Sara Im and Thienna Huynh, both from Georgia, teaming up to win the Women’s Amateur Four-Ball crown in Puerto Rico last April.

There are also five players in the Top 100 of the women’s world amateur ranking, including No. 15 Megha Ganne from New Jersey, No. 44 Saki Baba from Japan, Florida’s No. 76 Bailey Shoemaker, No. 89 Yana Wilson from Nevada and Taiwanese No. 90 Ting Hsuan Huang.

Three others are current college players, including Midwestern State U’s Kodi Nolen, Texas Tech U’s Lauren Zaretsky and Rocky Mountain College’s Valentina Zuleta, while 34 players have signed national letters of intent with colleges for Fall 2022.

Six also vied in the recent US Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina, including Im, Baba, Shoemaker, Kylie Choi, Nika Ito and Catherine Park.

Meanwhile, Chanelle Avaricio wavered with a third round 78 and dropped to joint 28th in the Texarkana Children Charities Open of the Women’s All Pro Tour  paced by Singaporean Amanda Tan in Arizona Friday.

Avaricio, a four-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour champion, bounced back with a 71 from an opening 74 in her WAPT debut but limped on a woeful backside 41 at the Texarkana Country Club course, leading to her six over card and a 54-hole total of 223, 13 strokes off Tan, who pooled a 210 after a 66 for a one-stroke lead over local bet Kennedy Pedigo, who matched par 72, and South African Cara Gorlei, who shot a 70, for 224s.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinas outclass defending champs Vietnam, book historic final berth

Filipinas outclass defending champs Vietnam, book historic final berth

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Philippine women's national football team has made history again Friday after booking its first-ever appearance in the...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers end up way off in Junior World Championships

Pinay golfers end up way off in Junior World Championships

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Singson could’ve posted a higher finish but bogeyed the last hole that blemished what would’ve been a fine card...
Sports
fbtw
First-ever adiClub exclusive is latest adidas collab with local artist

First-ever adiClub exclusive is latest adidas collab with local artist

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Alcantara, who has worked with global brands like SEGA, Capcom, Sony, and Illest, has designed patches, stickers, shirts,...
Sports
fbtw
LPU stays perfect in collegiate MLBB tourney

LPU stays perfect in collegiate MLBB tourney

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Pirates asserted their dominance on the competition as they went 3-0 anew in their clashes this week against San Sebastian,...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Delos Santos makes British Open cut as Kim, Katsuragawa flourish

Fil-Am Delos Santos makes British Open cut as Kim, Katsuragawa flourish

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
He proved clutch as he birdied the par-5 14th and his gutsy pars in the last four holes salvaged him a 37-36 card and a 144...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine esports body to 'synergize' collegiate esports scene in PH

Philippine esports body to 'synergize' collegiate esports scene in PH

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With individual organizations already popping up like the Collegiate Center for Esports and AcadArena, PeSO executive director...
Sports
fbtw
'It's electric out there': Bolden hopes to ride home crowd in AFF Women's Championship final against Thais

'It's electric out there': Bolden hopes to ride home crowd in AFF Women's Championship final against Thais

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After the numbers breached more than 3,000 supporters in the venue in the semifinal against Vietnam, Bolden is optimistic...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Initially, the question was to which teams would the players, analyst and coach go, but it soon evolved to the question of...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas' Quiambao earns praise after passing clinic vs India

Gilas' Quiambao earns praise after passing clinic vs India

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Quiambao played off of the bench to tally nine assists for Gilas — a team high — to add to his six points,...
Sports
fbtw
'The best that this team has ever played': Stajcic raves about Filipinas masterclass over Vietnam

'The best that this team has ever played': Stajcic raves about Filipinas masterclass over Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
An absolute masterclass and surprisingly dominant performance against their fellow World Cup-bound team, Stajcic expressed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with