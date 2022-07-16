^

Philippine esports body to 'synergize' collegiate esports scene in PH

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 16, 2022 | 5:32pm
Philippine esports body to 'synergize' collegiate esports scene in PH
PeSO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) is looking to push a collaborative effort with existing groups to enrich the esports scene in the collegiate level.

With individual organizations already popping up like the Collegiate Center for Esports and AcadArena, PeSO executive director Marlon Marcelo says that the sports body's concern is to make sure they all work together towards the same goal.

"What we want to do is synergize the activities that we have, we don't want to reinvent the wheel if meron na sila talagang ganong activities," Marcelo said.

"[I]t's more of us making sure we don't actually coincide or magkainan ng mission," he added.

Though professional esports has already gained traction in the country, it has yet to establish itself in the collegiate ranks as most of the tournaments are still in their infancy.

But with PeSO at the helm, Marcelo believes that they will be able to collaborate and streamline further the pool of talent for various esports titles for the national team.

As for how they will achieve it, Marcelo points to leagues seeking membership from PeSO as the sport's official NSA in the country.

"Definitely one of the things that PeSO will be pushing for to is membership. So initially, PeSO in a way, we'll be opening up their membership to esports organizations na gustong tumulong sa mission ng federation," said Marcelo.

"So, we will be in touch with everyone na nasa scene and of course, the plan for membership is a gradual push," he added.

PeSO recently held a Thanksgiving Night at the Hilton Manila Hotel in Pasay City to honor the 64-strong athlete contigent for Team Sibol, the country's national esports team, that competed in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

