'It's electric out there': Bolden hopes to ride home crowd in AFF Women's Championship final against Thais

Sarina Bolden gestures to the crowd in the Rizal Memorial Stadium during the Filipinas' semifinal game against Vietnam in the AFF Women's Championship on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team forward Sarina Bolden is looking to see a sea of Filipino fans when the Filipinas gun for the AFF Women's Championship crown against Hailand on Sunday.

After the numbers breached more than 3,000 supporters in the venue in the semifinal against Vietnam, Bolden is optimistic the Filipino football community can keep it going.

"It's amazing. It's electric when you're out there," Bolden said of Friday's atmosphere during their 4-0 rout of erstwhile defending champions Vietnam.

Bolden said that fans can become a crucial 12th man for a football team on the pitch, as is their experience when playing in hostile environments.

Knowing that there will be supporters to back their bid for their first-ever tournament title, the Golden Boot frontrunner is keen on riding the crowd's momentum.

"It's hard playing against a home crowd. We definitely know that experience, playing in the SEA Games against Vietnam. But when you have that home crowd, it's the greatest feeling, and it really, really does help," said Bolden.

"The numbers have been growing, and I absolutely love that, and I hope it continues to grow in this final championship game," she added.

It can be recalled that after the Filipinas' first game against Australia, where they stunned the Matildas 1-0, Coach Alen Stajcic issued a call for more fans to flock to the stadium.

Since then, with the Philippines churning out good game after good game, the numbers have been growing.

And with a maiden title on the line, the Filipinas will count on their supporters to pull out all the stops.

Philippines vs Thailand kicks off at Rizal Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.