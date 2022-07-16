Fil-Am Delos Santos makes British Open cut as Kim, Katsuragawa flourish

MANILA, Philippines — Justin delos Santos scrambled his way to a 73 and into the weekend play of the British Open in an inspiring 36-hole stint for a Fil-Am shotmaker who came into the event thrilled over the rare chance to slug it out with the world’s best in the 150th staging of the storied event right at the home of golf.

He proved clutch as he birdied the par-5 14th and his gutsy pars in the last four holes salvaged him a 37-36 card and a 144 total he spiked with a one-under 71 Thursday to join 17 others at 83rd who made the cut in the $14 million championship.

The group stood 13 strokes behind new leader Cameron Smith of Australia, who banged his wedge on the ground in disgust after his approach shot on No. 1 landed way off target. But he rolled in the curling putt for birdie and did the same in next two, drilled in back-to-back feats from No. 7 and hit another birdie on the 10th before draining an eagle putt on the par-5 14th.

He submitted a solid 64 and took control of the stellar field at 131, two strokes ahead of erstwhile frontrunner Cameron Young of the US, who slowed down with a 69 after a 64 for 133, while a slew of others, including the top guns, stood another stroke, two or three behind to guarantee a furious battle in the last 36 holes where weather and playing conditions are expected to get a lot tougher and daunting.

Viktor Hovland of Norway and Irishman Rory McIlroy pooled identical 134s after a 66 and 68, respectively, former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the US fired a 67 for a 135, while England’s Tyrell Hatton and American world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 66 and 68, respectively, for 136s.

With Adam Scott of Australia, who rallied from a four-over card in the first four holes in the first round to salvage a 72 then fired a 65 to leapfrog to joint eighth at 137 with former world No. 1 Patrick Cantlay, who fought back with a 67, and fellow Americans Sahith Theegala, who carded a 68, and Talor Gooch, who shot a 69, expect the unexpected in the pivotal third day as they jostle for position for a crack at the top $2.5 million purse Sunday.

While he stood too far behind to contend, delos Santos has assured himself of a richest take in a five-year pro career with the last placer to receive $32,200 (P1.8 million). The 26-year-old Japan Tour campaigner pocketed a pair of P1.6 million earnings in the Panasonic Cup last year and in the Mizuno Cup last May, where he placed solo fourth to clinch the last slot in the Japan qualifier.

With a winless campaign in Japan, the California Polytechnic State U alumnus closed out 2021 with a No. 715 ranking in the world but moved to No. 497 this week. He will clash with Scot Robert MacIntyre in the head-to-head third round matches.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Amateur titlist Kim Joo Hyung of Korea, who also won a leg on the Philippine Golf Tour and the youngest The Country Club Invitational winner at 16 in 2019, safely made it to the last 36 holes with a 71 for a 140 and a share of 25th, but Japanese Yuto Katsuragawa, who with Kim had anchored Manila Southwoods title romps in various Interclub championships, overcame a bogey start with five birdies as he turned in a 68 to jump 17 rungs to a share of 18 at five-under 139.

Kim plays American Patrick Reed while Katsuragawa hopes to hold his ground against Mexican Abraham Ancer.

In marquee face-offs, it will be Young versus Smith, McIlroy against Hovland, Johnson versus Scheffler, Hatton against Gooch, and Scott versus Cantlay.