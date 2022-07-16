First-ever adiClub exclusive is latest adidas collab with local artist

MANILA, Philippines — Sports brand adidas is once again collaborating with a local artist for its first member-exclusive release for members of the recently launched adiClub program.

The latest in a long line of hyperlocal collaborations is a collection made by multimedia artist Von "V.O.N." Alcantara.

Related Stories Sports brand adidas to launch new membership program 'adiclub'

Alcantara, who has worked with global brands like SEGA, Capcom, Sony and Illest, has designed patches, stickers, shirts and tote bags to be made available at the adidas Brand Center Maker Lab.

The first of many artists to be featured in the adiClub x Maker Lab Artist Series, Alcantara's designs put creative spins on the adiClub logo — giving a wide selection of choices from earth tone colors, to Philippines, Kawaii and even K-pop inspired designs.

Alcantara has worked with adidas Philippines before as he designed the "moment areas" in the Brand Center in Glorietta.

"I’ve always been a fan of adidas and to be working with the brand again — this time as the first local artist for the Maker Lab is very exciting for me. I especially enjoyed the process of creating and playing with the logos because each design is unique and tells a different story that I know people will be able to relate to," said Alcantara.

"We at adidas consistently look for opportunities that will allow us to relate more with the Filipinos and to make their adidas experience uniquely theirs. And with this upcoming collaboration with V.O.N. for the adiclub x Maker Lab Artist Series, we assure that adidas fans will not only be able to unlock the best of adidas, but also express themselves. Because adiclub is for everyone, and in adiclub there is something for every member," adidas Philippines' Brand Communications & Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez added.

Alcantara's designs will be dropped at the adidas Brand Center on July 22 where 12 new designs will be made available for customers to choose from.

Sticker designs will be made available to adiClub members for free with every purchase at the Brand Center and heat press patches will be also available at the Maker Lab for P250 for members who want to customize their apparel or bags.

Interested consumers can become adiClub members for free to get access to exclusive merch, releases and promos.