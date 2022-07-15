^

Sports

Filipinas outclass defending champs Vietnam, book historic final berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 9:52pm
Filipinas outclass defending champs Vietnam, book historic final berth
Sarina Bolden scored two of the Philippines' four goals against Vietnam to dethrone them as the AFF Women's Championship titlists in their semifinal clash at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team has made history again Friday after booking its first-ever appearance in the finals of the AFF Women's Championship.

The Filipinas claimed their spot in the championship round after a 4-0 stunner over defending champions Vietnam in their semifinal clash at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Vietnamese booters, who were also gold medalists in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in their country, looked nervy against the hosts.

After having not conceded a goal in the whole tournament, the Filipinas broke through three times in the second half en route to the uncharacteristic loss for the Vietnamese.

This is the first time the Philippines has beaten Vietnam in program history.

Hali Long, who got her 60th cap in the game, opened the floodgates for the Philippines when she scored the header in the 32nd minute off a corner.

The halftime whistle sounded with the Filipinas ahead 1-nil.

Knowing the caliber of Vietnam, who are ranked 32nd in the FIFA World Rankings, the Filipinas were expecting a heavy fight back in the second 45 minutes of the game.

But it was instead an onslaught of goals from the Filipinas led by a brace by the tournament's leading scorer Sarina Bolden.

Skipper Tahnai Annis doubled the cushion, though, as she netted a penalty kick in the 51st minute due to a handball called on Vietnam inside the penalty box.

Bolden then scored twice in a span of 10 minutes in the 62nd and 71st minutes to complete the rout.

The Filipinas will face their group stage tormentors Thailand in the final on Sunday.

With at least the silver medal assured, the Filipinas now claim their first-ever podium finish in the tournament.

Both the Philippines and Vietnam are bound for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan reconnects with Filipino heritage in short trip to Philippines

Fil-Am Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan reconnects with Filipino heritage in short trip to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Buntan, a rising star in ONE Championship's ONE Super Series, came to her motherland for a project with the Singapore pr...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles, announced that they had signed the Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena targets historic pole vault medal

Obiena targets historic pole vault medal

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippines has never won a medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships. World No. 6 EJ Obiena will have...
Sports
fbtw
Ron Harper's Fil-Am son formalizes two-way NBA contract with Toronto Raptors

Ron Harper's Fil-Am son formalizes two-way NBA contract with Toronto Raptors

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Harper Jr. had been playing for Toronto in the NBA Summer League and made his initially announced two-way contract with the...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers eye 3rd straight win in PVL Invitational&nbsp;

HD Spikers eye 3rd straight win in PVL Invitational 

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Cignal sets out to keep a firmer grip of the solo lead as it guns a for third straight victory against a struggling Chery...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine esports body honors SEA Games athletes in gala

Philippine esports body honors SEA Games athletes in gala

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The medalists headlined the event as PeSO gave recognition to the national team along with the people behind the growth of...
Sports
fbtw
Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
It has been a couple of years since the launch of Riot Games' mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift (Wild Rift).
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact has strayed from this schedule once before — during the rise of COVID-19 cases in China in...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
It has been a tough road for local champions RRQ Philippines since they won the Philippine leg of the Wild Rift Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate esports tiff to tip off next week

Collegiate esports tiff to tip off next week

By Luisa Morales | 14 days ago
A total of 10 teams, led by Varsity Cup champion Lyceum of the Philippines University, will vie for the first-ever CCE c...
Sports
fbtw
Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

June 30, 2022 - 4:53pm
The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person and will take place from November 11-13 in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with