Filipinas outclass defending champs Vietnam, book historic final berth

Sarina Bolden scored two of the Philippines' four goals against Vietnam to dethrone them as the AFF Women's Championship titlists in their semifinal clash at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team has made history again Friday after booking its first-ever appearance in the finals of the AFF Women's Championship.

The Filipinas claimed their spot in the championship round after a 4-0 stunner over defending champions Vietnam in their semifinal clash at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Vietnamese booters, who were also gold medalists in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in their country, looked nervy against the hosts.

After having not conceded a goal in the whole tournament, the Filipinas broke through three times in the second half en route to the uncharacteristic loss for the Vietnamese.

This is the first time the Philippines has beaten Vietnam in program history.

Hali Long, who got her 60th cap in the game, opened the floodgates for the Philippines when she scored the header in the 32nd minute off a corner.

WATCH: Hali Long’s goal for the Philippines! She heads in the breakthrough at the 32nd minute! 1-0 Filipinas | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/zqLlNuQChw — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 15, 2022

The halftime whistle sounded with the Filipinas ahead 1-nil.

Knowing the caliber of Vietnam, who are ranked 32nd in the FIFA World Rankings, the Filipinas were expecting a heavy fight back in the second 45 minutes of the game.

But it was instead an onslaught of goals from the Filipinas led by a brace by the tournament's leading scorer Sarina Bolden.

Skipper Tahnai Annis doubled the cushion, though, as she netted a penalty kick in the 51st minute due to a handball called on Vietnam inside the penalty box.

WATCH: Tahnai Annis slots in the penalty at the 51st minute to put the Filipinas up, 2-nil against defending champs Vietnam! | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/iKtVzyBRgn — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 15, 2022

Bolden then scored twice in a span of 10 minutes in the 62nd and 71st minutes to complete the rout.

SARINA! BOLDEN! She heads it in the 62nd minute for the third goal for the Philippines! 3-0 against Vietnam! | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/K0Cr9GSWsy — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 15, 2022

The Filipinas will face their group stage tormentors Thailand in the final on Sunday.

With at least the silver medal assured, the Filipinas now claim their first-ever podium finish in the tournament.

Both the Philippines and Vietnam are bound for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.