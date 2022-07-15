^

Thirdy Ravena sparks Gilas in thrashing of India

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 5:54pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team is back to their its ways a 101-59 beatdown of India to enter the win column in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

Thirdy Ravena, who suffered an injury in their first game against Lebanon, played a near-perfect game for Gilas, finishing with 17 points on 7/8 shooting.

He also added five rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Ravena ended the first period with a basket that pushed Gilas' lead to seven, 20-13, after the Indians had it tied at 13-all with 57 ticks left in the quarter.

He also scored eight of the first 10 points for Gilas in the second salvo to push the lead to double digits, 30-20.

The Philippines then doubled up on India in the next two quarters, 62-30, to blow the game open.

The Nationals' lead went as high as 42.

Will Navarro and Bobby Ray Parks added 18 and 12 markers for Gilas.

Kevin Quiambao, meanwhile, came off the bench and provided an efficient outing in playmaking as he finished with nine dimes. He also scored six points.

Muin Bek Hafeez paced India in the loss with 14 markers.

Gilas faces the New Zealand Tall Blacks next on Sunday, July 17. Gilas moves on to the next round of the tournament regardless of the result of their next game.

This since India will not be able to overtake the Philippines anymore owing to the win over the other tiebreak rule.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 101 -- Navarro 18, T. Ravena 17, Parks 12, Abando 10, Tamayo 9, Lopez 8, Abarrientos 8, Quiambao 6, Erram 6, Belangel 4, K. Ravena 3, Chiu 0.
INDIA 59 -- Hafeez 14, Prince 11, K. Singh 8, Tomar 7, Rawat 6, Sekhon 5, Muthu Krishnan 4, A. Singh 2, Aryan 2, Nayak 0, Goti 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 51-33, 82-43, 101-59.

