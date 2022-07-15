Can sports teams cite â€˜privacyâ€™ in distancing themselves from domestic violence cases involving their players?

^

Can sports teams cite ‘privacy’ in distancing themselves from domestic violence cases involving their players?

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 4:56pm
After domestic violence allegations surfaced surrounding Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio, the PBA team initially said it was keen on "respecting the privacy" of its player and not looking into the matter.
MANILA, Philippines – PBA team Blackwater Bossing came under fire on Wednesday, following its initial statement on the allegations of domestic abuse faced by player Paul Desiderio.

After Desiderio's former partner Agatha Uvero came out with the claims of mistreatment from the player, the Bossing said that they would only initiate an investigation into the issue if Desiderio "consents" to it.

This, according to the team, is because that they "respect the personal life and privacy" of their players and deemed that Uvero's disturbing narratives of Desiderio's alleged acts were not something to be meddled with by the team.

Though Blackwater eventually recanted their statement after facing backlash and said that they would investigate the issue regardless if they attain Desiderio's consent, it begs the question, can domestic violence be considered a private matter?

Sports lawyer Mickey Ingles discussed the issue on News5's Frontline sa Umaga with Gretchen Ho on Friday.

In the interview, Ingles was adamant that it was indeed within the jurisdiction of both the PBA and Blackwater Bossing to look into Uvero's claims.

"Kung makikita niyo yung constitution, by-laws ng PBA, at saka yung mga standard contract ng players with the PBA, meron talagang mga provision dun na they are empowered to investigate whenever there are any actions that might give a bad name to the PBA," Ingles said.

"And domestic violence is definitely going to give the PBA a bad name," he continued.

But in his main point, Ingles added that even if it weren't in the players' contracts or the PBA's constitution, by law, domestic violence cannot be considered as a "private matter" and therefore should not be meddled in.

"I just want to stress na yung domestic violence, hindi siya private matter. Right?" Ingles said.

"Kung makikita natin yung batas, pangalan ng batas Anti-Violence Against Women and their children, hindi siya tinatawag na anti-domestic violence act. Very deliberate ito, talagang sinadya na ganon yung pangalan because we want to take out the defense na private matter siya. Or yung stigma na private lang siya," he added.

Ingles even pointed to the fact that even those who are not the direct victims of the abuse can file cases against alleged abusers.

"Domestic violence is a public crime and anyone can actually a case on behalf of the victim if they want to," said Ingles.

"So, hindi pwedeng sabihin na 'Oy, private ito'. Usapan yan ng mag-asawa, hindi siya ganon eh. Kasi domestic violence is a crime under law and therefore it is not a private matter," he continued.

Both the PBA and Blackwater have already said that they will be conducting investigations into the matter. Desiderio had also released his own statement on Thursday, denying the allegations.

It can be recalled that there are multiple players in the PBA — such as Magnolia's Calvin Abueva and Jio Jalalon, and Beau Belga of Rain or Shine — who have faced similar allegations in the past but have continued to play in the PBA.

Philstar
