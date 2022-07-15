^

Sports

Manila downs San Juan in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 11:39am
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Indios Bravos scored one of their biggest wins in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines by trumping the San Juan Predators, 11.5-9.5.

After drawing 3.5-all in blitz play, Manila’s Rolando Andador stepped up to the plate to deny Ukrainian-Spanish GM Viktor Moskalenko in rapid chess on Board 1.

Their import, Paraguayan GM Guillermo Colman Vazquez, forged a draw with San Juan’s IM Rolando Nolte on Board 2 while Dr. Jenny Mayor turned back the Predators’ Ricky de Guzman on Board 4.

The Indios Bravos took an 8-6 win in rapid play for an overall 11.5-9.5 win. This was their second win against San Juan in 15 elimination round matches.

That gave Manila a 19-12 slate; their best since the Wesley So Cup also of last season. Whatever the result of their final three assignments in this elimination round, Manila will finish with a winning record. 

In the All-Filipino Cup that kicked off PCAP’s second season, Manila finished the three-round eliminations with a sub-par 16-18 record.

Speaking of sub-par, the loss of San Juan dropped them to third spot in the highly competitive northern division with a 24-7 slate. That allowed Caloocan to sidle up to second spot with their 25-6 record.

The seven losses in this Wesley So Cup are the most San Juan has taken in any of the six conferences of PCAP they have played so far.

Their previous “high” in terms of losses was the recent All-Filipino Cup where they tasted five setbacks. During the first season of PCAP, the Predators averaged three losses in the elimination round.

Recommended
