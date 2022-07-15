Sibol members gifted with NFT collectibles for SEA Games efforts

Cibola Labs Director Jerwin Operio (L) presented to members of Sibol the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted for their ownership as an incentive following their successful Southeast Asian Games stint in Hanoi, Vietnam last May

MANILA, Philippines -- Members of Philippine esports national team Sibol received a unique surprise during the Philippine esports Organization (PeSO) Thanksgiving Night at the Hilton Manila Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday.

Sibol, along with Cibola Labs, put together and launched the PAG-Asa x Sibol Project, a digital art collection awarded to Sibol's 64-strong contingent to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

Each artwork in the collection is minted as a one-of-a-kind "non-fungible token" (NFT), bearing variations of the Philippine eagle illustrated in the styles of esports athletes' favorite playable video game characters.

The NFTs, per Sibol and Cibola Labs, are "valuable assets" and the athletes can choose to keep, trade or sell them.

The project is said to represent a new way to reward esports athletes. Sibol and Cibola Labs are looking to set this as the "new standard" for the gaming community.

"We see the PAG-Asa x Sibol Project playing a crucial role in the future of gaming," said Cibola Labs Director Jerwin Operio.

"On an individual level, these tokens represent the amazing achievements of our gamers. Because each artwork is a collectible that can grow in value over time, the countless hours they’ve spent on their craft, winning matches, streaming gameplay — these are now made valuable," he added.

While the NFTs are minted for Sibol members, esports and Web 3 enthusiasts can see the collection in the Opensea app in iOS or Android, and in its website.