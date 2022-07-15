Women's advocate calls for â€˜structural changeâ€™ amid trend of abuse cases involving PBA players

Women's advocate calls for ‘structural change’ amid trend of abuse cases involving PBA players

A number of players in the PBA have faced allegations of abuse just in recent years

MANILA, Philippines – The issue of domestic violence has once again been pushed to the limelight in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) after allegations made by former UP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero against Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio earlier this week.

Uvero, who was in a relationship with Desiderio for some years, took to social media to reveal alleged mistreatment and physical abuse from the Fighting Maroon alumni.

It is not the first time that a player in the PBA has been tagged in similar issues.

Just in recent years, players like Beau Belga, Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva have all faced allegations against their current or former partners.

The frequency of such cases, according to sports journalist and women's advocate Ceej Tantengco, points to a bigger problem in the sports landscape that must be addressed.

"We've learned about many individual cases over the years. But it's time that we look at them as not isolated cases, but as a symptom of a larger problem within our sports industry," Tantengco said on CNN Philippines' News Night on Thursday.

"This is not just about the allegations against Paul Desiderio," she added.

Desiderio has since broken his silence with a statement on Thursday where he "vehemently denied" the allegations made by his former partner.

Though the PBA and Desiderio's ball club both said that they intend to look at Uvero's claims, Tantengco warned that those words have historically led to impunity.

"There has been public statements about this in the past, but ultimately, you know, all of these players are still playing in the PBA," Tantengco said.

"What we're seeing here is a pattern of behavior enabled by a culture and by structures within the sports industry that silence and sideline women's voices and concern," she added.

As for how the problem can be tackled by the PBA and the sports industry in general, Tantengco points to "structural change".

"Real change is really only going to be possible through structural change, be it changes in policies and their consistent implementation," she said.

She also pointed to the requisite of having men on board as well in protecting women and giving the latter an equal space in the sports industry which has historically been dominated by men.

"If we want to see change, equality takes all of us, progress takes all of us. We need the men in our industry to stand with us, side by side, pushing with equal force," she said.

If you are or know someone being abused, reach out to the hotlines below:

Philippine National Police - 723-0401 to 20

NBI - Violence Against Women and Children Desk - 523-8231 to 38/525-6028