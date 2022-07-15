^

Sports

Women's advocate calls for ‘structural change’ amid trend of abuse cases involving PBA players

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 10:43am
Women's advocate calls for â€˜structural changeâ€™ amid trend of abuse cases involving PBA players
A number of players in the PBA have faced allegations of abuse just in recent years
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The issue of domestic violence has once again been pushed to the limelight in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) after allegations made by former UP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero against Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio earlier this week.

Uvero, who was in a relationship with Desiderio for some years, took to social media to reveal alleged mistreatment and physical abuse from the Fighting Maroon alumni.

It is not the first time that a player in the PBA has been tagged in similar issues.

Just in recent years, players like Beau Belga, Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva have all faced allegations against their current or former partners.

The frequency of such cases, according to sports journalist and women's advocate Ceej Tantengco, points to a bigger problem in the sports landscape that must be addressed.

"We've learned about many individual cases over the years. But it's time that we look at them as not isolated cases, but as a symptom of a larger problem within our sports industry," Tantengco said on CNN Philippines' News Night on Thursday.

"This is not just about the allegations against Paul Desiderio," she added.

Desiderio has since broken his silence with a statement on Thursday where he "vehemently denied" the allegations made by his former partner.

Though the PBA and Desiderio's ball club both said that they intend to look at Uvero's claims, Tantengco warned that those words have historically led to impunity.

"There has been public statements about this in the past, but ultimately, you know, all of these players are still playing in the PBA," Tantengco said.

"What we're seeing here is a pattern of behavior enabled by a culture and by structures within the sports industry that silence and sideline women's voices and concern," she added.

As for how the problem can be tackled by the PBA and the sports industry in general, Tantengco points to "structural change".

"Real change is really only going to be possible through structural change, be it changes in policies and their consistent implementation," she said.

She also pointed to the requisite of having men on board as well in protecting women and giving the latter an equal space in the sports industry which has historically been dominated by men.

"If we want to see change, equality takes all of us, progress takes all of us. We need the men in our industry to stand with us, side by side, pushing with equal force," she said.

If you are or know someone being abused, reach out to the hotlines below:

Philippine National Police - 723-0401 to 20

NBI - Violence Against Women and Children Desk - 523-8231 to 38/525-6028

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles, announced that they had signed the Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Ron Harper's Fil-Am son formalizes two-way NBA contract with Toronto Raptors

Ron Harper's Fil-Am son formalizes two-way NBA contract with Toronto Raptors

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Harper Jr. had been playing for Toronto in the NBA Summer League and made his initially announced two-way contract with the...
Sports
fbtw

Gavina’s gambit

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It was a must-win situation for Rain or Shine against Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Limping Tiger slumps to six-over on British Open return

Limping Tiger slumps to six-over on British Open return

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods endured a miserable return to the British Open as the three-time champion labored to a six-over-par 78 at St....
Sports
fbtw
Malixi topples Pate as West romps to 12-point Wyndham win

Malixi topples Pate as West romps to 12-point Wyndham win

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi shook off Macy Pate with a big backside charge as she fashioned out a 3&1 victory in singles, and Team West...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Manila downs San Juan in Wesley So Cup

Manila downs San Juan in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 39 minutes ago
After drawing 3.5-all in blitz play, Manila’s Rolando Andador stepped up to the plate to deny Ukrainian-Spanish GM Viktor...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol members gifted with NFT collectibles for SEA Games efforts

Sibol members gifted with NFT collectibles for SEA Games efforts

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
Sibol, along with Cibola Labs, put together and launched the PAG-Asa x Sibol Project, a digital art collection awarded to...
Sports
fbtw
Delos Santos stays in British Open mix with 71

Delos Santos stays in British Open mix with 71

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Justin delos Santos shrugged off a major jitter with a big bounce-back from every mishap, spiking his one-under 71 with a...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Suns match Pacers' $133M offer sheet to Ayton

Report: Suns match Pacers' $133M offer sheet to Ayton

1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns matched the Indiana Pacers' four-year, $133 million offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, clearing the way for the...
Sports
fbtw
A day at Cebu's famed Villamor Boxing Gym

A day at Cebu's famed Villamor Boxing Gym

By Katareena Carysse Roska | 2 hours ago
If you’re ever in Cebu, head to the Villamor Boxing Gym and learn to box like you’ve got nothing to lose and everything...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with