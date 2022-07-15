^

Philippine esports body honors SEA Games athletes in gala

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 9:40am
Sibol team class photo during the Philippine esports Organization (PeSO) Thanksgiving Night at the Hilton Manila Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday
Sibol / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) lauded its 64-athlete contigent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with its first-ever esports gala at the Hilton Manila Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday.

Sibol, the country's national esports team, placed third overall in the SEA Games with their two-gold, two-silver haul, placing behind Vietnam and Indonesia.

The medalists headlined the event as PeSO gave recognition to the national team along with the people behind the growth of esports in the country.

The Philippines' two gold medals were courtesy of the Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team and the Sibol Wild Rift women squad, while Sibol's League of Legends (PC) and Crossfire athletes won silvers.

PeSO President Brian Lim raved about esports' rise in the Philippines as a source of pride and excellence.

"What was once a struggle, just for recognition of esports as a legitimate sport, is now a vibrant reality bringing honor to our country," Lim said in his opening remarks at the event.

PeSO was recently awarded regular membership in the Philippine Olympic Committee, further establishing the sport's presence in the mainstream.

Gracing the event were Sibol MLBB members Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto, Salic Alauya “Hadji” Imam, Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales, Dexstar Louise “DEX STAR” Cruz Alaba and Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi, and Sibol Wild Rift women captain Christine “Ray Ray” Natividad.

Natividad's teammates were unable to make it to the event due to heatlh and safety concerns.

PeSO officials were also there and were honored for their roles in growing esports in the country, like recently appointed PeSO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo.

Sibol sponsors like Smart, Cignal and realme were also recognized in the gala.

