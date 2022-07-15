Malixi topples Pate as West romps to 12-point Wyndham win

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi shook off Macy Pate with a big backside charge as she fashioned out a 3&1 victory in singles, and Team West romped off with an emphatic 31-19 victory over East in the Wyndham Cup Match Play in Plymouth, Massachusetts Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The East squad actually took the closing singles that featured 20 matches, 11.5-8.5, but West had built a huge lead in four-ball, foursomes and mixed foursomes in the first two days of the American Junior Golf Association team event to cruise to victory.

Malixi, with Sophie Zhang-Murphy, won her four-ball match Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), didn’t see action in the first mixed foursome then teamed up with Henry Guan to fight back from two holes down and save an all-square match in the second mixed foursome.

She and Zhang-Murphy, however yielded a 2&1 decision to Bridget Ma and Bailey Shoemaker in Wednesday’s foursomes.

Against Pate, the ICTSI-backed Malixi lost the second hole on a bogey, drew level with a par on No. 4, then surged ahead with a birdie on the fifth. They traded bogeys on the par-5 sixth and Pate sent their duel to where it started with a birdie on the par-3 No. 9.

But the two-time AJGA champion Malixi birdied the par-5 10th, went 2-up with another feat on the Old Sandwich Golf Club course’s last long hole and preserved the lead to the finish. Pate birdied No. 14 to close in but Malixi birdied the next and completed the 3&1 romp as Pate bogeyed the par-3 17th.

Next up for the 15-year-old rising star is the Western Women's Amateur Championship on July 18-24 at the Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Illinois.