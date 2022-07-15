Ron Harper's Fil-Am son formalizes two-way NBA contract with Toronto Raptors

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino-American will be playing in the NBA.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month, Ron Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, was announced to have inked a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Harper Jr. had been playing for Toronto in the NBA Summer League and made his initially announced two-way contract with the team official.

The Rutgers alumnus got signed with Justin Champagnie, the squad announced on Thursday.

Harper Jr. was among three hopefuls of Filipino heritage in the NBA Draft back in June.

He, along with Remy Martin and homegrown talent Kai Sotto, went undrafted amid the 58 draft picks selected that day at the Barclays Center.

But Harper Jr.'s two-way contract was reported just shortly after the draft.

He thus joins the likes of the Utah's Jordan Clarkson and Houston's Jalen Green as NBA players with Filipino heritage.

The Philippines is still looking for its first-ever homegrown Filipino to get drafted into the prestigious league.