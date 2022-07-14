Adalem-St. Clare thrashes AMA by 34 points in PBA D-League

Ahron Estacio uncorked three triples and finished with 15 points to lead St. Clare in the lopsided victory.

Games Friday

(Ynares Sports Center, Antipolo City)

9 a.m. – CEU vs EcoOil-La Salle

11 a.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Wangs Basketball @26-Letran

MANILA, Philippines – Adalem Construction-St. Clare blew out AMA Online with a huge 84-50 rout and notched its second straight win in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Saints, five-time champion of NAASCU, relied on a scorching 21-8 start and never looked back for a 2-1 card after losing to Wangs Basketball @26-Letran in the opener.

Ahron Estacio uncorked three triples and finished with 15 points while Edcel Rojas (13) and Bam Lopez (10) provided coverage in St. Clare's follow-up win after smothering Centro Escolar University, 96-76, earlier this week.

"Yung goal namin dito every game is kailangan hindi lang lima kundi 10 ang handa na maglaro sa amin. Hanggang dulo ginagamit namin so kailangan silang mag-perform not only sa offense but on defense," said coach Jinino Manansala in the big win even without NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada, who rested in the lopsided match.

In the second match, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian escaped with a close 88-83 triumph over Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas to barge into the win column.

Rhinwil Yambing (19), James Una (16), Ichie Altamirano (16) and Ken Villapando (10) connived in the Golden Stags' gritty win after nearly wasting a 13-point lead in the last three minutes.

"We survived. Itong fourth talaga ang laging problema sa team but everybody showed their character and defense. 'Yung composure, nandoon na," said coach Egay Macaraya, whose wards bounced back from a loss against leader Marinerong Pilipino.

AMA (0-3) and Santo Tomas (0-2) remained winless in the eight-team D-League cast.

The scores:

First Game

Adalem-St. Clare 84 – Estacio 15, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Manacho 9, Ndong 8, Sumagaysay 8, Sablan 5, Tapenio 4, Acosta 4, Victoriano 2, Gamboa 2, Decano 2, Balacaoc 2.

AMA 50 – R. Cruz 11, Villamor 8, Yambao 7, Palana 7, Ceniza 6, Romero 5, D. Cruz 4, Alina 2, Kapunan 0, Temporasa 0, Fuentes 0, K. Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 21-8, 42-24, 64-39, 84-50.

Second Game

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 88 – Yambing 19, Una 16, Altamirano 16, Villapando 10, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 4, Escobido 2, Cosari 2, Calahat 0, Felebrico 0, Ventura 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 83 – Baclaan 17, Manaytay 16, Cabanero 13, Concepcion 12, Santos 9, Pangilinan 7, Manalang 6, Mantua 3, Canoy 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 19-20, 37-32, 57-50, 88-83.