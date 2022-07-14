Malixi wavers but West pulls away in Wyndham Cup golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi slowed down from a rousing four-ball stint with an all-square match in the mixed foursome following a setback in the foursome with Sophie Zhang-Murphy. This as Team West pulled away, 22.5-7.5, over Team East heading to the deciding singles in the Wyndham Cup East vs West Match Play in Plymouth, Massachusetts Wednesday (Thursday, Manil time).

West ripped East in four-ball, 8-2, at the Old Sandwich Golf Club and posted a 3-2 win in mixed foursome Tuesday. Another 8-2 romp in foursome and its 3.5-1.5 victory in the second mixed foursome put West unassailably ahead of the American Junior Golf Association team match play event.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi anchored her first team-up with Zhang-Murphy in routing Sara Im and Thienna Huynh, scoring heavily in their 5&4 triumph in four-ball Tuesday. She didn’t play in the first mixed foursome but partnered with Henry Guan to rally from two holes down and salvaged an all-square match in the second mixed foursome against Bryan Lee and Huynh.

The draw came after she and Zhang-Murphy dropped a 2&1 decision to Bridget Ma and Bailey Shoemaker in Wednesday’s foursome matches, which Team West, however, dominated, 8-2, to hike its lead.

West also won the mixed foursome, 3.5-1.5, and will only need to win three of the 20 singles duels to clinch the victory.

The 15-year-old Malixi facces Macy Pate in the 12th pairing.