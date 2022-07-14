^

MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 1:34pm
MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes
James Darwin Castro is Bataan's go-to guy.
MANILA, Philippines – Resurgent Bataan Camaya Coast tries to prove its worthiness on the road when it tangles with Imus Bandera at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15, in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Other games pit Rizal against Laguna at 7 p.m. and Caloocan against Mindoro at 9 p.m.

Drawing strength from a very supportive hometown crowd, Bataan subdued Bacolod, 60-54, on July 11 at the Orion Sports Complex to improve to 4-1 in the single round-robin elimination round of the 22-team, two-division tournament.

The Bataan Risers will be seeking their fourth straight win against the Bandera, who got routed by the San Juan Knights, 57-86, last July 4.

James Darwin Castro will again lead Bataan's offense with support from Arvie Bringas, Jetro Sombero, Ronjay Lastimosa, Gio Espueles, Kristoffer Torrado and Jamil Gabawan.

Imus, which has a 2-4 slate, will be powered by homegrown icon Ian Melencio, veteran Leo Najorda, Jessie Saitanan, Mark Anthony Guillen and Jeric Serrano.

Although Rizal Xentro Mall lost to Pasig, 77-79, on July 9, the Golden Coolers (3-3) are slight picks over the Heroes, who have dropped four in a row and are mired at 1-5.

Rizal will rely on former Ateneo Blue Eagles Jolo Mendoza and Troy Mallillin, Laurez Victoria, Alvin Capobres, Jordan Rios and veteran Mark Benitez.

Although Caloocan (1-4) is on a three-game slide, the Excellence is favored over the Mindoro Tams, who are ranked below them at 1-7.

