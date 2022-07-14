Junior World Golf Championship: Taguines stays in hunt as Singson falters; Del Mundo stumbles

MANILA, Philippines – Arnie Taguines closed out with a birdie on the ninth to save a 72 as she took charge for an embattled Philippine contingent that floundered in various fronts in the Junior World Championships in San Diego, California Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Taguines worked her way up from joint 22nd after an opening 71 with two birdies in the first three holes at the back of Torrey Pines but bogeyed two of the last four holes then wrapped up her frontside stint with a birdie on No. 9 to make for her mishap on No. 3 for a 72.

With a 143 total, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker moved to joint 16th, four strokes behind joint leaders Kelli Ann Strand of Idao and Sammie Miller from California, who matched 139s after a 68 and 70, respectively, in the girls’ 15-18 division.

Mafy Singson, who put in an impressive 70 in the opening round Wednesday, wavered in a late start although she endured a tough backside start of 37 before losing her rhythm and touch in a birdie-less frontside 40 marred by a double bogey on No. 1.

From a share of 10th to joint 52nd at 147, Singson fell eight shots behind with 36 holes left in the centerpiece event of the annual 12 age-group division meet.

Kamilla Del Mundo, meanwhile, blew a three-shot lead and her title bid in girls’ 6-under play with a 13-over frontside 49 on her way to a 78 as she tumbled from the top to joint sixth at 140.

After emerging the surprise leader with a 62 at the par-65 Singing Hills-Pine Glen layout Wednesday, del Mundo slipped off the leaderboard with a triple-bogey on the first hole, bogeyed the third and yielded four strokes on the par-4 No. 4.

She never recovered, bogeying the next three holes and dropping two more shots on the par-5 ninth.

Del Mundo hit two birdies at the back (Nos. 10 and 13) but gave back the stroke on each occasion (Nos. 11 and 14) before parring the last four for a 29 and a 78.

Arizona’s Aviana Villar shot a one-under 64 and wrested control with a 129, one stroke ahead of Zizi Townsend of California, who pooled a 130 after 63 while Emi Minami of Japan matched par 65 for third at 132 heading to the final 18 holes of the tournament for the youngest group.

In other results, Sunshine Zhang made a second 78 for tied 116th at 156 while Anya Cedo hobbled with an 81 for a 160 at joint 143rd, also in the 15-18 category.

In boys’ 15-18 class, Miguel Ilas IV fought back with a 72 but his 146 aggregate could only lift him to joint 27th, 12 strokes behind Japanese Taishi Moto, who sizzled with a 66 for a 134 and a huge five-shot lead over Joshua Koo and fellow American Boston Bracken, who fired a 67 and 69, respectively, for 139s.

Jet Hernandez carded a 76 for 154 at joint 102nd, Bobe Salahog pooled a 155 for a share of 112th after a 74, while Sean Granado bombed out with an 83 after a 74 for a 157 and a share of 135th.

In 13-14 category, Luis Ballesteros fumbled with a 77 for a 151 for joint 88th, way behind American Shawn Nawata, who had a 136 after a 70, Tristan Padilla made a 79 for a 152 and Patrick Tambalque limped with an 82 for a 157 in boys’ side; while Reese Ng put in a second 75 for 150 and joint 18th, nine shots off Ava Cepede from Hawaii, who carded a 70 for a 141, in girls’ play.

Gabie Rosca scored a second 78 for 156 while Celine Abalos struggled with an 86 for a 170.

In 11-12 side, Tashi Balangauan had a 79 for a 156, Nicole Gan bounced back with a 77 for a 160 while Lois Laine Go skied to a 94 for a 185; while Nicholas Ng rallied with a 70 for a 151, Geoffrey Tan made a 77 for a 156, Alex Crisostomo fumbled with an 82 for a 157 and Emilio Hernandez pooled a 163 after an 83.