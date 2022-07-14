^

Sports

Junior World Golf Championship: Taguines stays in hunt as Singson falters; Del Mundo stumbles

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 12:42pm
Junior World Golf Championship: Taguines stays in hunt as Singson falters; Del Mundo stumbles

MANILA, Philippines – Arnie Taguines closed out with a birdie on the ninth to save a 72 as she took charge for an embattled Philippine contingent that floundered in various fronts in the Junior World Championships in San Diego, California Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Taguines worked her way up from joint 22nd after an opening 71 with two birdies in the first three holes at the back of Torrey Pines but bogeyed two of the last four holes then wrapped up her frontside stint with a birdie on No. 9 to make for her mishap on No. 3 for a 72.

With a 143 total, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker moved to joint 16th, four strokes behind joint leaders Kelli Ann Strand of Idao and Sammie Miller from California, who matched 139s after a 68 and 70, respectively, in the girls’ 15-18 division.

Mafy Singson, who put in an impressive 70 in the opening round Wednesday, wavered in a late start although she endured a tough backside start of 37 before losing her rhythm and touch in a birdie-less frontside 40 marred by a double bogey on No. 1.

From a share of 10th to joint 52nd at 147, Singson fell eight shots behind with 36 holes left in the centerpiece event of the annual 12 age-group division meet.

Kamilla Del Mundo, meanwhile, blew a three-shot lead and her title bid in girls’ 6-under play with a 13-over frontside 49 on her way to a 78 as she tumbled from the top to joint sixth at 140.

After emerging the surprise leader with a 62 at the par-65 Singing Hills-Pine Glen layout Wednesday, del Mundo slipped off the leaderboard with a triple-bogey on the first hole, bogeyed the third and yielded four strokes on the par-4 No. 4.

She never recovered, bogeying the next three holes and dropping two more shots on the par-5 ninth.

Del Mundo hit two birdies at the back (Nos. 10 and 13) but gave back the stroke on each occasion (Nos. 11 and 14) before parring the last four for a 29 and a 78.

Arizona’s Aviana Villar shot a one-under 64 and wrested control with a 129, one stroke ahead of Zizi Townsend of California, who pooled a 130 after 63 while Emi Minami of Japan matched par 65 for third at 132 heading to the final 18 holes of the tournament for the youngest group.

In other results, Sunshine Zhang made a second 78 for tied 116th at 156 while Anya Cedo hobbled with an 81 for a 160 at joint 143rd, also in the 15-18 category.

In boys’ 15-18 class, Miguel Ilas IV fought back with a 72 but his 146 aggregate could only lift him to joint 27th, 12 strokes behind Japanese Taishi Moto, who sizzled with a 66 for a 134 and a huge five-shot lead over Joshua Koo and fellow American Boston Bracken, who fired a 67 and 69, respectively, for 139s.

Jet Hernandez carded a 76 for 154 at joint 102nd, Bobe Salahog pooled a 155 for a share of 112th after a 74, while Sean Granado bombed out with an 83 after a 74 for a 157 and a share of 135th.

In 13-14 category, Luis Ballesteros fumbled with a 77 for a 151 for joint 88th, way behind American Shawn Nawata, who had a 136 after a 70, Tristan Padilla made a 79 for a 152 and Patrick Tambalque limped with an 82 for a 157 in boys’ side; while Reese Ng put in a second 75 for 150 and joint 18th, nine shots off Ava Cepede from Hawaii, who carded a 70 for a 141, in girls’ play.

Gabie Rosca scored a second 78 for 156 while Celine Abalos struggled with an 86 for a 170.

In 11-12 side, Tashi Balangauan had a 79 for a 156, Nicole Gan bounced back with a 77 for a 160 while Lois Laine Go skied to a 94 for a 185; while Nicholas Ng rallied with a 70 for a 151, Geoffrey Tan made a 77 for a 156, Alex Crisostomo fumbled with an 82 for a 157 and Emilio Hernandez pooled a 163 after an 83.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Philippine boxing continues its slump after Donnie Nietes failed to wrest his old title from Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their...
Sports
fbtw
Filoil reshuffles groupings for preseason tourney

Filoil reshuffles groupings for preseason tourney

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Owing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles missing out on the competition, the traditional build-up to the UAAP and NCAA seasons mixed...
Sports
fbtw
Nietes shrugs off pressure

Nietes shrugs off pressure

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Donnie Nietes is used to fighting on hostile territory so he’s not fazed in taking on WBO superflyweight champion Kazuto...
Sports
fbtw

Vietnam, Philippines clash in AFF semis

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Defending champion Vietnam walloped Myanmar, 4-0, to top Group B of the AFF Women’s Championship and arrange an intriguing semifinal duel with host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Valdez focuses on &lsquo;learnings&rsquo; after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

Valdez focuses on ‘learnings’ after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Although Creamline managed to eke out a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, their opening match jitters were not...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines to host SEA Games in 2033

Philippines to host SEA Games in 2033

By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Thursday said the country has earned the right to host the 2033...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wavers but West pulls away in Wyndham Cup golf tourney

Malixi wavers but West pulls away in Wyndham Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi slowed down from a rousing four-ball stint with an all-square match in the mixed foursome following a setback...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes

MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes

By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Resurgent Bataan Camaya Coast tries to prove its worthiness on the road when it tangles with Imus Bandera in the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
'Happier' Miesha Tate set for UFC featherweight debut

'Happier' Miesha Tate set for UFC featherweight debut

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
When Miesha Tate takes to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez on Sunday (July 17, Manila time), she will...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino golfer Delos Santos launches British Open drive

Filipino golfer Delos Santos launches British Open drive

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Filipino Justin delos Santos sets out for his first major championship with mixed feelings, drawing Tokyo Olympian Sepp Straka...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with