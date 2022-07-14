Filipinas coach welcomes underdog status vs semis foe Vietnam

Coach Alen Stajcic looks on during the Filipinas' Group A match against Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team will be in a tough match-up on Friday against Vietnam their AFF Women's Cup semifinal at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Vietnamese — the defending champions in the tournament who also won the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May — will surely prove to be a difficult challenge to the hosts.

Even before the Filipinas were aware of their opponent, coach Alen Stajcic already tempered expectations as his team would go against "favorites" either way.

"I don't think we got a good advantage at all," Stajcic had said on Tuesday as the Filipinas were to get a two-day rest before the semifinal.

"Vietnam and Myanmar have played one less [game] than us. They're certainly the two favorites heading into the semifinals for sure. One less game in these conditions is a massive, massive advantage," he added.

Vietnam bested Myanmar in their final group stage game on Wednesday, 4-nil, which gave the team the top spot in Group B.

As the Filipinas stumbled in a 0-1 defeat against Thailand on Tuesday, they dropped to second seed and thus face the higher-seeded opponent in the crossover semifinal.

The Philippines played Vietnam in the semifinal of the AFF Women's Championship in 2019, narrowly losing, 1-2.

The Filipinas are looking to turn things around and qualify for their first-ever final in the regional tiff. They are also vying for the country's first ever podium finish in the AFF Women's Championship.

In the other semifinal, Group A winner Thailand faces off against Myanmar.

Both are rematches of the semifinal pairings in the 2019 edition of the tournament.