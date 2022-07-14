^

Sports

Thirdy Ravena bucks injury to help depleted Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 9:24am
Thirdy Ravena bucks injury to help depleted Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup
Thirdy Ravena (0)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena showed heart for Gilas Pilipinas in their 95-80 loss to Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Against the odds and probably what would've been best for his health, the former Ateneo standout returned from a scary fall late in the second quarter where he suffered a gash above his right eye that bled profusely.

Asked why he chose to return and play in the second half, Ravena said that he wasn't about to leave an already depleted team even more handicapped.

"I really feel na ayaw ko i-let yung team down, na magiging 11 lang sila," Ravena said after the game.

"So, ginawa ko na lahat ng makakaya ko. Laban lang, just like we always mention, para sa bayan lang," he added.

Gilas fans were plunged into worry when Ravena went down after a block attempt on a Lebanese player that caused him to fall hard on the floor and hit his head.

Broadcasters did not show any replays of the incident and avoided showing Ravena throughout the review process of the play.

He was also wheeled out of the court once things were settled.

But Ravena assured fans that he was okay in the arena, as he flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was exiting the play area.

The three-time UAAP champion was also grateful that the injury had not been too serious that he could not return to the game.

"Well, I mean, I was just playing aggressive defense, a little too aggressive. Ended up na na-disgrasya ako. Luckily, it wasn't too bad," he said.

Gilas fans and Ravena's teammates alike can only hope that he will be back and healthy in time for the Philippines' clash with India on Friday.

The Nationals need to finish in the Top 3 in Group D to move on to the next round.

Gilas also plays New Zealand on Sunday, July 17.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Philippine boxing continues its slump after Donnie Nietes failed to wrest his old title from Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their...
Sports
fbtw

Vietnam, Philippines clash in AFF semis

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Defending champion Vietnam walloped Myanmar, 4-0, to top Group B of the AFF Women’s Championship and arrange an intriguing semifinal duel with host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Tall Blacks make mincemeat of Indians

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
New Zealand quickly flexed its muscles and ripped India, 100-47, to take the early lead in Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup yesterday at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Sports
fbtw

Stajcic cites progress

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
For coach Alen Stajcic, it’s not enough that the Philippines made history by qualifying for its first FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 30-Aug. 20 next year. His goal is to create...
Sports
fbtw
Rallying E-Painters push drive

Rallying E-Painters push drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Almost left for dead following a six-game losing skid and in 11th place, Rain or Shine pumped life to its playoff bid...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cavite scrapes past Quezon City in Wesley So Cup

Cavite scrapes past Quezon City in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 20 minutes ago
The Cavite Spartans edged the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, 11-10, last Wednesday evening in the Wesley So Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Miko Eala stuns 7th seed in Tunisia tiff, advances to Round of 16

Miko Eala stuns 7th seed in Tunisia tiff, advances to Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
Miko Eala won his first main draw match in an ITF tournament after moving on to the Round of 16 of the M15 Monastir in Tunisia...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena bucks injury to help depleted Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

Thirdy Ravena bucks injury to help depleted Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Against the odds and probably what would've been best for his health, the former Ateneo standout returned from a scary fall...
Sports
fbtw

St. Clare targets 2nd win vs AMA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Adalem Construction-St. Clare tries to get an early run going today when action in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup resumes at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw

Vanguards repel Knights to extend run

10 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards woke up in time to frustrate the San Juan Knights, 81-75, last Tuesday and keep a clean slate in the OKbet-MPBL 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the packed Nueva Ecija Coliseum in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with