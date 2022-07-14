Thirdy Ravena bucks injury to help depleted Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena showed heart for Gilas Pilipinas in their 95-80 loss to Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Against the odds and probably what would've been best for his health, the former Ateneo standout returned from a scary fall late in the second quarter where he suffered a gash above his right eye that bled profusely.

Related Stories Gilas comeback falls short vs Lebanon in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Asked why he chose to return and play in the second half, Ravena said that he wasn't about to leave an already depleted team even more handicapped.

"I really feel na ayaw ko i-let yung team down, na magiging 11 lang sila," Ravena said after the game.

"So, ginawa ko na lahat ng makakaya ko. Laban lang, just like we always mention, para sa bayan lang," he added.

Gilas fans were plunged into worry when Ravena went down after a block attempt on a Lebanese player that caused him to fall hard on the floor and hit his head.

Broadcasters did not show any replays of the incident and avoided showing Ravena throughout the review process of the play.

He was also wheeled out of the court once things were settled.

But Ravena assured fans that he was okay in the arena, as he flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was exiting the play area.

The three-time UAAP champion was also grateful that the injury had not been too serious that he could not return to the game.

"Well, I mean, I was just playing aggressive defense, a little too aggressive. Ended up na na-disgrasya ako. Luckily, it wasn't too bad," he said.

Gilas fans and Ravena's teammates alike can only hope that he will be back and healthy in time for the Philippines' clash with India on Friday.

The Nationals need to finish in the Top 3 in Group D to move on to the next round.

Gilas also plays New Zealand on Sunday, July 17.