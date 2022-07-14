Stajcic cites progress

MANILA, Philippines — For coach Alen Stajcic, it’s not enough that the Philippines made history by qualifying for its first FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 30-Aug. 20 next year. His goal is to create an impact on the pitch and while the challenge is daunting, nothing is impossible. Crashing the semifinals of the ongoing AFF Women’s Championships is testament to the Filipinas’ progress.

“The key objective is to ensure visible signs of improvement,” said Stajcic. “We lack international exposure and the experience of playing different styles of football. We want to play South and North American, European, African and Oceania countries. We’re trying to tick all the boxes. I think we’re halfway to being better prepared for the World Cup.”

Stajcic, 48, is known for making history. He’s the first Australian-born coach to qualify a team thrice for the Women’s World Cup. At the 2015 World Cup, he piloted Australia to a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Round of 16 after losing twice to the team in previous editions. At the 2016 Olympics, he took Australia to the quarterfinals. “Unlike Australia, our trajectory is different as we’re starting from a lower base,” he said. “We’re a young team aspiring to reach new heights. The biggest learning is belief which comes from hard work and preparation. We’ve been seven months together and everyone’s working hard, we’re united and aligned. There’s a sense of collective responsibility and accountability.”

Stajcic said two characteristics that make the Filipinas unique are humility and gratitude. “These are qualities that keep you grounded,” he said. “This team is special and unique. We’ve made a magical piece of history as a group and we all want to finish the job. Football isn’t the No. 1 sport across the country but we’re hoping to grow the sport.” When Stajcic’s contract with the Philippine Football Federation expired after the AFC Asian Cup last February, he turned down offers from Australia and Europe to stay the course. “I love being the underdog and proving everyone wrong,” he said.