^

Sports

Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 9:47pm
Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka
The 40-year-old Donnie Nietes simply had no answer to the younger and busier Kazuto Ioka, who handed the longest reigning Filipino world champion his first defeat in 18 years.
Photos courtesy of SANKYO Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine boxing continues its slump after Donnie Nietes failed to wrest his old title from Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their rematch at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday evening.

The 40-year-old Nietes, aiming to regain the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title that he never lost in the first place, was slow to react to Ioka's aggressiveness en route to a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

The three judges scored the bout 118-110, 120-108 and 117-111 all for Ioka, who thus avenged his loss to Nietes the first time they fought in 2018 — interestingly for the same WBO diadem that was vacant at that time.

After outpointing Ioka in their first meeting, Nietes decided to relinquish the belt after the WBO mandated him to figure in a rematch with compatriot Ashton Palicte, whom he fought to a split draw earlier that same year.

On Wednesday evening in Tokyo, Nietes (now 43-2, 23 KOs) showed his age as he lacked the pop in his punches to stop Ioka (now 29-2, 15 K0s) in his tracks. The 33-year-old Japanese champion was clinical with combinations to the body and to the head.

In the 10th round, Ioka inflicted a nasty cut on Nietes’ left eyebrow that bled profusely, forcing the referee to momentarily halt the bout and consult the ringside physician, who allowed it to continue.

Trailing badly on the cards in the closing rounds, Nietes simply had no answer to the younger and busier Ioka, who handed the longest reigning Filipino world champion his first defeat in 18 years.

The setback by Nietes was a bitter pill to swallow for Philippine boxing, which just saw its then lone world champion, Mark Magsayo, lose the WBC featherweight crown to Rey Vargas in San Antonio, Texas last Sunday.

Earlier in the year, Jerwin Ancajas (IBF super flyweight), John Riel Casimero (WBO bantwameight), Nonito Donaire (WBC bantamweight) and Mark Cuarto (IBF minimumweight) also failed to hold on to their respective belts. 

BOXING

DONNIE NIETES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwater&rsquo;s Paul Desiderio

PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwater’s Paul Desiderio

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Desiderio, who is currently sitting out the season due to an ACL injury, was accused Wednesday of maltreatment by his former...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson&rsquo;s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway

Scottie Thompson’s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Since its initial release in November, Thompson has been sporting player exclusive colorways on the court in PBA games and...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas opens Asia Cup campaign vs Lebanon

Gilas opens Asia Cup campaign vs Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Despite its short buildup time and injury woes, Gilas Pilipinas is ready for the daunting task of challenging the top guns...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Desiderio accused of domestic abuse

Blackwater's Desiderio accused of domestic abuse

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Former UP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, who was formerly in a relationship with Desiderio, released a lengthy statement...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater distances from Desiderio issue but open to own probe

Blackwater distances from Desiderio issue but open to own probe

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After claims from Desiderio's former fiance Agatha Uvero were raised on Wednesday, the organization said that they "respect...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas comeback falls short vs Lebanon in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Gilas comeback falls short vs Lebanon in FIBA Asia Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 44 minutes ago
The Nationals, who were depleted due to injury, could not sustain the momentum after taking a 27-22 lead at the end of the...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles, announced that they had signed the Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth

Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Buoyed by a 37-point explosion in the third quarter, the Elasto Painters flipped the script on the Bossing, who held a 45-41...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi helps anchor West romp vs East in Wyndham Cup golf opener

Malixi helps anchor West romp vs East in Wyndham Cup golf opener

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Rianne Malixi teamed up with Sophie Zhang-Murphy as they trounced Sara Im and Thienna Huynh, 5&4, helping power Team West’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Filipino-American rapper Saweetie stood up the mound to throw the first pitch for Filipino Heritage Night being celebrated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with