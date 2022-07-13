Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

The 40-year-old Donnie Nietes simply had no answer to the younger and busier Kazuto Ioka, who handed the longest reigning Filipino world champion his first defeat in 18 years.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine boxing continues its slump after Donnie Nietes failed to wrest his old title from Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their rematch at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday evening.

The 40-year-old Nietes, aiming to regain the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title that he never lost in the first place, was slow to react to Ioka's aggressiveness en route to a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

The three judges scored the bout 118-110, 120-108 and 117-111 all for Ioka, who thus avenged his loss to Nietes the first time they fought in 2018 — interestingly for the same WBO diadem that was vacant at that time.

After outpointing Ioka in their first meeting, Nietes decided to relinquish the belt after the WBO mandated him to figure in a rematch with compatriot Ashton Palicte, whom he fought to a split draw earlier that same year.

On Wednesday evening in Tokyo, Nietes (now 43-2, 23 KOs) showed his age as he lacked the pop in his punches to stop Ioka (now 29-2, 15 K0s) in his tracks. The 33-year-old Japanese champion was clinical with combinations to the body and to the head.

In the 10th round, Ioka inflicted a nasty cut on Nietes’ left eyebrow that bled profusely, forcing the referee to momentarily halt the bout and consult the ringside physician, who allowed it to continue.

Trailing badly on the cards in the closing rounds, Nietes simply had no answer to the younger and busier Ioka, who handed the longest reigning Filipino world champion his first defeat in 18 years.

The setback by Nietes was a bitter pill to swallow for Philippine boxing, which just saw its then lone world champion, Mark Magsayo, lose the WBC featherweight crown to Rey Vargas in San Antonio, Texas last Sunday.

Earlier in the year, Jerwin Ancajas (IBF super flyweight), John Riel Casimero (WBO bantwameight), Nonito Donaire (WBC bantamweight) and Mark Cuarto (IBF minimumweight) also failed to hold on to their respective belts.