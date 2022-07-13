Kai Sotto switches agents after unsuccessful NBA draft bid

Kai Sotto in his pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has signed with a new agency after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft last month.

Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles, announced that they had signed the Filipino prospect Wednesday.

The move means that Sotto has parted ways with former agent Joel Bell.

It can be recalled that Bell had "misspoke" on Sotto's plans after the NBA draft after the former had claimed that the 7'3" big man was going to play for the national team.

Sotto recanted the statement and said that plans were unclear at the moment.

Sotto's new agent is no stranger to the NBA scene, as some of their clients include the likes of Klay Thompson, Russell Westbrook, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 20-year-old has yet to announce any moves on where he's taking his talents next after going undrafted.

Sotto is looking to be the first full-fledged Filipino in the NBA.