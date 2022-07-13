^

Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 5:19pm
Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth
Rain or Shine's Rey Nambatac (in white)
MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pumped life into their postseason hopes in the PBA Philippine Cup after a 107-90 drubbing of the Blackwater Bossing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Buoyed by a 37-point explosion in the third quarter, the Elasto Painters flipped the script on the Bossing, who held a 45-41 advantage at halftime.

While the Bossing hung around thanks to Baser Amer's heroics early in the final frame, Norbert Torres hit a dagger triple that pushed the RoS lead to 16, 99-83, with 2:30 left.

Rey Nambatac led the scorers for Rain or Shine with 26 points while rookie Gian Mamuyac added 20.

Beau Belga and Torres added 12 and nine points, respectively.

The Elasto Painters improved their record to 3-6. Their win sent the Bossing reeling to their first losing streak of the conference after an optimistic start as they fall to 5-3.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser paced the Bossing with 19 points in the loss.

In the periphery of the Bossing is a domestic abuse controversy surrounding one of its players — Paul Desiderio.

Desiderio is currently out for the season due to an ACL injury.

