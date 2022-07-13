Malixi helps anchor West romp vs East in Wyndham Cup golf opener

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi teamed up with Sophie Zhang-Murphy as they trounced Sara Im and Thienna Huynh, 5&4, helping power Team West’s 8-2 rout of Team East at the start of the Wyndham Cup East vs West Match Play in Plymouth, Massachusetts Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Malixi birdied the first three holes in a fiery start by the young Filipina ace, who also birdied the par-5 sixth as they went 4-up before Im and Huynh took No. 8 on the former’s par after nine holes in the morning four-ball (best ball) competitions featuring 10 matches.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi and Zhang-Murphy both birdied the par-5 10th, one of which counted for the team, which went 4-up again. They hiked their lead to 5 holes on a Malixi par on No. 11 before Im birdied the next to stay in the match.

Another Malixi birdie on No. 13 all but settled the outcome as Zhang-Murphy matched Huynh’s bogey on No. 14 to close out the match.

West won the seven other matches to dominate the initial skirmish then carved out a 3-2 decision in the afternoon five-match mixed foursomes (alternate shot) with Malixi taking a rest and Zhang-Murphy teaming up with Carson Kim to stay unbeaten with a 3&2 win over Matt Moloney and Im.

Malixi and Zhang-Murphy link up again for Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) foursome against Bridget Ma and Bailey Shoemaker.

Over in Fallbrook, California, Sam Dizon failed to rebound from a wobbly frontside 38 and wound up with a 74 to end up sixth in the FCG World Series Global Cup won by Euna Lee of the US in wire-to-wire fashion, also Tuesday.

The Singapore-based Dizon, whose campaign is also supported by ICTSI, actually fought back with back-to-back birdies from No. 11 but bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, birdied the next but holed out with a bogey in a roller-coaster backside 36.

She wound up with a 54-hole total 224, nine strokes behind Lee, who fired a 70 for a 215 and a five-stroke victory over fellow American Sarah Mutai and Taiwanese Yi Ting Tyan, who pooled 220s after a 70 and 72, respectively, in the girls’ 13-18 division.

Leandro Bagtas, meanwhile, also skied to a 76 and tumbled to 19th with a 227 total in boys’ 13-18 play topped by Thai Eyow Luangtana-anan, who assembled a seven-under 209 to win by two over Korean Hwi Hur, who fell short of his 68 rally for a 211.