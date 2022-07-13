^

Sports

Malixi helps anchor West romp vs East in Wyndham Cup golf opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 5:05pm
Malixi helps anchor West romp vs East in Wyndham Cup golf opener
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi teamed up with Sophie Zhang-Murphy as they trounced Sara Im and Thienna Huynh, 5&4, helping power Team West’s 8-2 rout of Team East at the start of the Wyndham Cup East vs West Match Play in Plymouth, Massachusetts Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Malixi birdied the first three holes in a fiery start by the young Filipina ace, who also birdied the par-5 sixth as they went 4-up before Im and Huynh took No. 8 on the former’s par after nine holes in the morning four-ball (best ball) competitions featuring 10 matches.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi and Zhang-Murphy both birdied the par-5 10th, one of which counted for the team, which went 4-up again. They hiked their lead to 5 holes on a Malixi par on No. 11 before Im birdied the next to stay in the match.

Another Malixi birdie on No. 13 all but settled the outcome as Zhang-Murphy matched Huynh’s bogey on No. 14 to close out the match.

West won the seven other matches to dominate the initial skirmish then carved out a 3-2 decision in the afternoon five-match mixed foursomes (alternate shot) with Malixi taking a rest and Zhang-Murphy teaming up with Carson Kim to stay unbeaten with a 3&2 win over Matt Moloney and Im.

Malixi and Zhang-Murphy link up again for Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) foursome against Bridget Ma and Bailey Shoemaker.

Over in Fallbrook, California, Sam Dizon failed to rebound from a wobbly frontside 38 and wound up with a 74 to end up sixth in the FCG World Series Global Cup won by Euna Lee of the US in wire-to-wire fashion, also Tuesday.

The Singapore-based Dizon, whose campaign is also supported by ICTSI, actually fought back with back-to-back birdies from No. 11 but bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, birdied the next but holed out with a bogey in a roller-coaster backside 36.

She wound up with a 54-hole total 224, nine strokes behind Lee, who fired a 70 for a 215 and a five-stroke victory over fellow American Sarah Mutai and Taiwanese Yi Ting Tyan, who pooled 220s after a 70 and 72, respectively, in the girls’ 13-18 division.

Leandro Bagtas, meanwhile, also skied to a 76 and tumbled to 19th with a 227 total in boys’ 13-18 play topped by Thai Eyow Luangtana-anan, who assembled a seven-under 209 to win by two over Korean Hwi Hur, who fell short of his 68 rally for a 211.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater's Desiderio accused of domestic abuse

Blackwater's Desiderio accused of domestic abuse

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Former UP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, who was formerly in a relationship with Desiderio, released a lengthy statement...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas opens Asia Cup campaign vs Lebanon

Gilas opens Asia Cup campaign vs Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Despite its short buildup time and injury woes, Gilas Pilipinas is ready for the daunting task of challenging the top guns...
Sports
fbtw
Valdez focuses on &lsquo;learnings&rsquo; after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

Valdez focuses on ‘learnings’ after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Although Creamline managed to eke out a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, their opening match jitters were not...
Sports
fbtw
PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwater&rsquo;s Paul Desiderio

PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwater’s Paul Desiderio

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Desiderio, who is currently sitting out the season due to an ACL injury, was accused Wednesday of maltreatment by his former...
Sports
fbtw
Nietes shrugs off pressure

Nietes shrugs off pressure

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Donnie Nietes is used to fighting on hostile territory so he’s not fazed in taking on WBO superflyweight champion Kazuto...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blackwater distances from Desiderio issue but open to own probe

Blackwater distances from Desiderio issue but open to own probe

By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
After claims from Desiderio's former fiance Agatha Uvero were raised on Wednesday, the organization said that they "respect...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth

Rain or Shine routs controversy-hit Blackwater, stays in hunt for playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Buoyed by a 37-point explosion in the third quarter, the Elasto Painters flipped the script on the Bossing, who held a 45-41...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American rapper Saweetie stood up the mound to throw the first pitch for Filipino Heritage Night being celebrated...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson&rsquo;s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway

Scottie Thompson’s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Since its initial release in November, Thompson has been sporting player exclusive colorways on the court in PBA games and...
Sports
fbtw
Youngest Pinay sets pace in Junior World; Singson 5 adrift

Youngest Pinay sets pace in Junior World; Singson 5 adrift

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Kamilia del Mundo grabbed the Junior World spotlight when she surged to a three-stroke lead in girls’ 6-under division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with