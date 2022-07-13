^

Scottie Thompson’s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 2:23pm
Scottie Thompsonâ€™s World Balance signature shoe gets new colorway
The ST1 "Black-Gold"
World Balance

MANILA, Philippines – After months of teasing, sports brand World Balance has finally made its announcement that a new colorway of Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson's signature shoe will be available for sale.

Since its initial release in November, Thompson has been sporting player exclusive colorways on the court in PBA games and the brand will be launching one of his most used colorways on the market for fans.

The ST1 "Black-Gold", which Thompson wore in Ginebra's finals series against the Meralco Bolts last PBA conference, will be released later this month along with a retail collection of exclusive apparel and accessories.

A pair of the new ST1s will set you back P3,499 and will be made available in the launch on Saturday, July 16.

Per World Balance, Thompson will be there during the launch to meet those who will get a pair of his signature sneakers.

Other colorways of the ST1 have yet to be made available to the public like the All-White, and All-Red colorways.

The first edition of the ST1 featured a white and red colorway.

As for the apparel collection, Thompson fans can sport the "Logo Tee", "Hustle Man" shirts and the "Baller" Cap priced at P549 each to rep their PBA superstar.

