Valdez focuses on â€˜learningsâ€™ after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

Valdez focuses on ‘learnings’ after Creamline's sluggish start vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez rued a rough start for powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in their conference opener against the Petro Gazz Angels in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Tuesday.

A sluggish opening saw Petro Gazz with a big lead early in the opening set, and they ultimately took a win in the second set.

Although Creamline managed to eke out a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, their opening match jitters were not something to ignore for Valdez.

"It was a very slow start for us," Valdez admitted after the game.

"But I think the good thing about this is we're gonna see talaga kung ano pa yung mga things na kailangan namin i-improve and yun lang naman yung very important for us pati kay coach kung saan kami mag-iimprove pa and kung ano pa yung mas madadala namin sa mga next games namin," she added.

With the game remaining close against their equally capable rivals, Valdez did not mince words that it was far from the ideal start that the Cool Smashers wanted, especially considering the format of the tournament where it's a single-round robin elimination round before another single-round robin semifinal.

"This game, medyo mahirap, sakit sa ulo sabi nga ni coach [Sherwin Meneses]," she said.

"But bibigay din namin sa Petro Gazz, they really played well today. So, pero yun nga, learnings lang, learnings," she continued.

The four-time PVL champions will seek consistency in their next assignment when they face the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Saturday, July 16, at the same venue.