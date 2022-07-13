^

Adalem-St. Clare takes on NAASCU rival AMA in PBA D-League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 12:11pm
Games Thursday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10:30 a.m. – AMA Online vs Adalem Construction-St. Clare
12:30 p.m. – Apex Fuel-San Sebastian – Builders Warehouse-UST

MANILA, Philippines – Adalem Construction-St. Clare aims to get a run going while three teams bid to barge into the winner’s circle in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Motivated by a breakthrough win against Centro Escolar University, the Saints (1-1) eye a quick follow-up against winless AMA Online (0-2) at 10:30 a.m. as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian (0-1) and Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas (0-1) shoot for maiden triumph at 12:30 p.m.

St. Clare and AMA Online are actually rivals in the NAASCU, where the Saints have been stamping their class over their counterparts laced by five straight championships.

But coach Jinino Manansala is not keen on lowering his guard, especially after AMA’s gallant stand against no less than back-to-back NCAA champion Wangs Basketball @26-Letran.

“Hindi puwedeng mag-relax. Every game is important dito kaya kahit na nakakalaban naming sila, syempre hindi puwedeng balewalain iyan,” he said after a 96-76 rout of CEU to avenge its opening-day loss to Letran.

To dodge a major upset, Manansala and the Saints will be banking on the leadership of NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada, who punished the Scorpions with 19 points, five assists and two steals in a 20-point blowout.

AMA, for its part, is looking to ride on an impressive showing against Letran highlighted by a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before running out of steam in a close 89-84 defeat.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian and University of Santo Tomas are out to atone for their 86-74 and 112-82 losses against Marinerong Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle, respectively.

Marinerong Pilipino (2-0) and Letran (2-0) currently pace the eight-team D-League cast with La Salle (1-1), CEU (1-1) and St. Clare (1-1) on their coattails.

