Filipinas coach laments crucial lapse in loss to Thais

The Filipinas (in blue and pink) react after conceding a goal against Thailand in their final group stage match in the AFF Women's Championship in Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's football team head coach Alen Stajcic rued a short lapse in focus by his wards that proved costly after a 0-1 defeat against Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

After creating more chances to score on their end, the Filipinas conceded a goal late in the second half when Kanyanat Chetthabutr headed in a goal as she capitalized on a defensive error by the Filipinas.

Despite playing better than their rivals, the Filipinas were unable to capitalize on their chances and ended up losing their first match of the tournament.

"It was a tough game. Both teams could have won the game. One error cost us the win tonight. We had a few chances more than them, and we got punished by one error. That's international football," said Stajcic.

As the Filipinas are relegated to the No. 2 seed heading into the semifinals, Stajcic shifts his attention to getting ready for whoever they will face on Friday — as the match-ups have yet to be decided pending a clash between Myanmar and Vietnam Wednesday night.

"I think the key is recovery. This is brutal, it's probably the most brutal international tournament there is for women," said Stajcic.

"To play five games in nine days in this condition is something I've never seen before. Being recovered and healthy is certainly our biggest priority," he added.

Even with the loss, Stajcic said that there were a lot of positives to take from their fixture. He even dubbed the loss as a "really good game" for his players.

"I actually that was a really good game. Both teams should some good attack and some resolute defense. It was a good spectacle. Unfortuntely we didn't take our chances," he said.

The Filipinas hope to barge into the tournament finals for the first time in program history. They are also looking to finish with a medal as their previous best result in the Women's Championship was fourth in the 2019 edition of the tournament.