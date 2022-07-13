^

Reigning champs UP, Letran headline 17-team Filoil cagefest

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 9:52am
Reigning champs UP, Letran headline 17-team Filoil cagefest
UAAP Season 84 champions UP Fighting Maroons
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP and NCAA current champions UP Fighting Maroons and Letran Knights will be the teams to beat in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup unfurling July 23 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The famed preseason tiff returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will banner a 17-team roster, with seven UAAP teams and all 10 NCAA squads participating.

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers were last to throw in their names into the hat as part of their build-up for the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

The 17 teams are divided into two groups as UP headlines one group where they face fellow UAAP teams La Salle, Far Eastern University, Adamson, National University, UST and University of the East. San Beda, the 2019 Filoil champion, completes the pool.

Letran, meanwhile, meets its NCAA foes in the other group with Mapua, University of Perpetual Help, College of St. Benilde, Arellano U, EAC, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Lyceum and Jose Rizal University.

"We're elated to host the UAAP and NCAA teams for the return of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. We're pumped to see competitive games from all the participating schools as we celebrate our 15th staging of the tournament," said chairman Rey Gamboa, who is joined by lead commissioner Joe Lipa, deputy commissioner Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Joey Guillermo, and consultant and media head Virgil Villavicencio in supervising the tilt.

Noticeably absent from the list is UAAP Season 84 runner-up Ateneo, which will be playing in a preseason tournament in Japan.

Teams figure in a round robin format, with the top four teams in each group moving on to a crossover knockout playoff stage.

