Filipinas fumble late vs Thais, enter semis as second seed

Quinley Quezada (in blue) and the Filipinas fell to the second seed of Group A of the AFF Women's Championship after losing to Thailand, 0-1, in their final group stage match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team were unable to complete a sweep of the group stage in the AFF Women’s Championship after falling to regional rivals Thailand, 0-1, in their final Group A fixture at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

A badly timed miscommunication between Sofia Harrison and Dominique Randle enabled Thailand’s Kanyanat Chetthabutr to head in the breakthrough goal at the 74th minute.

The Thais broke the deadlock even as it was the Filipinas who made more chances at goal, including Jessika Cowart’s close shot at the 30th-minute mark.

But Chotmanee Thongmongkol was able to react in time and deflect the shot.

Even after the Thais took the lead, though, the Filipinas were still a threat to equalize late in the game.

At around the 80th minute, hat trick hero Sarina Bolden was subbed in and immediately impacted the game. She had a run to the goal at the 89th minute where she appeared to have been tripped in the box.

Though no penalty kick was called, it forced a corner kick.

The Filipinas also took a corner kick in added time to keep the Thais on their toes, but unsuccessful connections in the box helped Thailand hold on for the win.

The Filipinas thus finish the group stage at second place with 12 points while Thailand gets the top spot with 13 points.

The loss also meant that the Australia will not be going through to the knockout stages as they finished third in the group.

Filipinas now await their semis foe as the top seed for Group B will be decided tomorrow between Vietnam and Myanmar.

The winner of that match will face the Filipinas face in the semifinal.

The Philippines is looking to finish in the podium for the first time in the regional tiff.