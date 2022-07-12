^

Sports

Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 7:50pm
Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey
Leo Faria, Global Head of Esports for Wild Rift
Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a couple of years since the launch of Riot Games' mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift (Wild Rift). What many have dubbed as the mobile version of popular hit League of Legends, Wild Rift has slowly been building a name for itself outside of its sister game's shadow, though never thoroughly apart.

"We think League of Legends and Wild Rift is a great experience because it’s not only a MOBA game but it’s a door to an entire ecosystem. When you’re playing Wild Rift, you’re being exposed to a whole new global sport. You have an IP (intellectual property) that comes alive through music, TV Shows and merchandising, and I think that’s really what makes League of Legends and Wild Rift special because as a fan you can do all of these things," Leo Faria, Global Head of Esports for Wild Rift, told the Philippine media during the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship (Icons) Media day.

Since its launch back in October 2020, the game has had its fair shares of challenges. As Faria explained, it was difficult to give players a reason to shift from one game to another. Another challenge was tapping the biggest market for mobile games which is the Southeast Asia region where other games have already established a presence.

"I think in Southeast Asia we of course have a challenge of being late to the party. There are other great mobile games that are incredibly successful here. It’s a tough market but at the end of the day we’re just focusing on our players, bringing League of Legends that we know and love to a new platform." explained Faria.

He added, "The game has been live for a little bit over two years and we are seeing a really passionate audience in Wild Rift in many ways. We are seeing folks who used to be League of Legends PC players that are now giving Wild Rift a try. We’re also seeing a whole new audience who grew up just playing games on their phone, never played League before [and are now] trying Wild Rift. It’s been great. We’re learning a ton. Wild Rift is our first [game] that is fully developed for the mobile platform."

The drive to touch the mobile gaming scene is in part due to Riot Games' overall commitment to bring great games to the players all over the world. 

"We have a very core philosophy in Riot, which is, we are a gaming company, we’re not a PC gaming company. We’re gonna go where our players are. If players are playing games on mobile right now, we’re committed to bringing great games for them. If the platform changes in the future, we’ll go where they are. It will be hard, as it always is. But I’m very happy to see across Riot, a really strong commitment to mobile and to the community and Wild Rift is our biggest expression of that." continued Faria.

As Wild Rift's first esports season comes to an end, Faria reiterates that there is more to come, not just in the professional scene but also in other aspects of esports.

"I think because the game is still relatively new, we need to give communities a little bit more time to stabilize because once that happens, that’s when you start to see names popping up here and there. What matters at the end of the day is giving players the opportunity to play and compete. For Wild Rift, we’d probably focus more on the grassroots and third party tournaments just because, when you’re not a pro and you aspire to become one, having those easy to access opportunities to play in a tournament is what makes the difference. We'll be announcing things in that space really soon. It’s just the beginning [for Wild Rift] and we’re so excited [to see what's next]," said Faria.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympic swimmer Sanchez eager to connect with roots after move to represent Philippines
play

Olympic swimmer Sanchez eager to connect with roots after move to represent Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Sanchez, a two-time Olympic medalist for Team Canada, was born to Filipino parents in Singapore before emigrating to Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Stream live PVL Invitational Conference action via Smart&rsquo;s GigaPlay App

Stream live PVL Invitational Conference action via Smart’s GigaPlay App

5 hours ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters debuts today, July 12, vs Chery Tiggo before the game between Creamline & Petro Gazz.
Sports
fbtw

Future not bleak for boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
While there is no reigning Filipino world boxing champion today, MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons isn’t worried about the future.
Sports
fbtw
Rally behind Gilas' 2022 FIBA Asia Cup bid via Smart's GigaPlay App

Rally behind Gilas' 2022 FIBA Asia Cup bid via Smart's GigaPlay App

1 day ago
Gilas will take on Lebanon on July 13 at 9 p.m., India on July 15 at 4 p.m., and New Zealand on July 17 at 9 p.m.
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros headline Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup as Parks makes national team return

Ravena bros headline Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup as Parks makes national team return

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The two Ateneo standouts, who are in the offseason of their respective B. League teams, will lead the way along with Dwight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
It has been a couple of years since the launch of Riot Games' mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift (Wild Rift).
Sports
fbtw
Palawan-Albay Queen's Gambit playing for Wesley So Cup playoff spot

Palawan-Albay Queen's Gambit playing for Wesley So Cup playoff spot

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit chalked up two huge wins in the Wesley So Cup of PCAP.
Sports
fbtw

Tagaytay hosts BMX Championships

21 hours ago
Former Asian Juniors champion Patrick Coo displays his act before his countrymen as PhilCycling holds the National Championships for BMX Racing and Freestyle in Tagaytay City this weekend.
Sports
fbtw

JRU, Lyceum dispute last semis berth

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Jose Rizal University seeks a first trip to the Final Four since 2018 while Lyceum of the Philippines U guns for a breakthrough semifinal appearance when they collide today in a do-or-die duel in the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw

D-League action in high gear

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
League leaders led by Wangs Basketball @26-Letran try to stay ahead of the pack in an explosive triple-header of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with