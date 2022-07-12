Palawan-Albay Queen's Gambit playing for Wesley So Cup playoff spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit chalked up two huge wins in the Wesley So Cup of PCAP.

An 11-10 thriller over Cagayan de Oro and a 17.5-3.5 rout against Pagadian. The two wins gave Palawan-Albay an 8-21 record; good for eighth spot in the southern division.

Theoretically, they can finish the elimination round either at their current spot or at ninth since they are neck and neck with Tacloban, which has the same record although the Queen’s Gambit have an advantage in won-points, 243-199.

With three playdates left in the elimination round and Palawan going up — in order — against Cebu and Tacloban on July 13, Iloilo and Davao on July 16, and Zamboanga on the final day, July 20, what they will fight for is not only to secure their battle in the play-in but also to chalk up a double digit win-loss slate.

In their inaugural year of PCAP, they went 5-29 in the All-Filipino, 10-24 in the Wesley So Cup, and 11-22 in the Open Conference. Last All-Filipino, they finished with a 7-27.

Palawan has been to the play-in twice — losing a twice-to-beat advantage to Mindoro in the third conference of last season, and getting ousted by CDO in spite of owning the twice-to-beat advantage last conference.

They would love nothing more than to formally make the PCAP playoffs for the first time.

The play-in will be held on July 23.

The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit are led by WIM Shania Mae Mendoza, WIM Beverly Mendoza, WCM Christy Bernales, WIM Cathy Secopito, WIM Mikee Suede and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego. The squad is coached by Susan Neri.