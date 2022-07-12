Stream live PVL Invitational Conference action via Smartâ€™s GigaPlay App

Stream live PVL Invitational Conference action via Smart’s GigaPlay App

Never miss a game with Smart’s Free TikTok for All-Giga Video 99 subscription which comes with 1GB every day for GigaPlay, YouTube, NBA TV, Cignal Play and iWantTFC plus free 1GB per day for TikTok and 2GB data for all sites and apps valid for seven days.

MANILA, Philippines — Live volleyball action is in the palm of every Smart subscriber’s hand when GigaPlay App streams the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference which opened last July 9.

Two high-caliber international teams are set to join the action during the semifinals, Kobe Shinwa Women’s University of Japan and Taipei King Whales, the top team in the Taiwan Volleyball League, will face semifinalists from Philippines’ pool of local teams including the PLDT High Speed Hitters, Creamline, Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho and Army Black Mamba.

The preliminaries will be held at Filoil Flying V Center until July 30 with games scheduled at 2:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. Cignal vs Army will go at it in the first game while Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo will battle it out in the second game of the opening day.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters debuts today, July 12, vs Chery Tiggo before the game between Creamline & Petro Gazz.

Meanwhile, the semifinal games will be held from August 2 to 13 featuring Kobe Shinwa Women’s University and Kingwhale Taipei. The final games—battle for third place and championship of PVL Invitational Conference—will be at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 14.

“Smart continues to enable Filipinos to do what they love the most with the country’s fastest mobile data network. There’s no reason for Smart customers to miss out on any PVL International game this July and August as we deliver real-time access to all the action right at their fingertips from first serve to the awarding of tournament champions,” Francis Flores, head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart, said.

Enjoy volleyball on-the-go

Never miss a game with Smart’s Free TikTok for All-Giga Video 99 subscription which comes with 1GB every day for GigaPlay, YouTube, NBA TV, Cignal Play and iWantTFC plus free 1GB per day for TikTok and 2GB data for all sites and apps valid for seven days. The offer is available via GigaLife App.

Volleyball fans can catch exciting volleyball games on Smart’s GigaPlay App. Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, GigaPlay is Smart’s streaming app specially developed to offer a suite of curated sports and entertainment content to subscribers.

Smart’s coverage of the PVL Invitational Conference adds to GigaPlay App's lineup of top-notch sports content, which includes the streaming of the UAAP, NBA, PBA, FIBA and VNL games.

Aside from sports, GigaPlay also features exclusive world-class entertainment content, including concerts, music awards and Korean entertainment content like TVN, KCON:TACT and Hallyu Hangouts.

Follow Smart’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for more details.