Rally behind Gilas' 2022 FIBA Asia Cup bid via Smart's GigaPlay App

Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 5:45pm
Carl Tamayo joins Gilas in Indonesia for the FIBA Asia Cup 2022.

World-class basketball is once again within reach as the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 is presented to Smart subscribers live via the Smart GigaPlay App starting July 12.

MANILA, Philippines – Support the men’s national basketball team as they play for flag and country in the group stage to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

Gilas will take on Lebanon on July 13 at 9 p.m., India on July 15 at 4 p.m., and New Zealand on July 17 at 9 p.m. Smart will broadcast these and more in real-time from July 12 to 24, enabling basketball fans with even more opportunities to rally behind Gilas should the team advance to the next rounds.

Gilas enters the FIBA Asia Cup following a dominant performance in the Asia Cup qualifiers last June 2021, in which they swept their group 3-0, beating teams such as Korea and India.

“In a basketball-crazed country such as the Philippines, Smart, through the GigaPlay app, continues to enable the whole nation in supporting the national team and witnessing their FIBA Asia journey and their bid for gold. All the Gilas hardcourt action is within reach by every Filipino fan on the GigaPlay App, powered by Smart’s fastest mobile network,” said Francis E. Flores, Head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart.

Smart’s coverage of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup adds to GigaPlay App's lineup of top-notch sports content, which includes the streaming of the UAAP, NBA, PBA, PVL and VNL games. 

GigaPlay is powered by Smart, which dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 out of a possible 16 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage, and experience.

For more information on exclusive events, as well as offers and products, follow Smart on its official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

