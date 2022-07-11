^

Caloocan posts huge win over San Juan in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 5:05pm
Caloocan posts huge win over San Juan in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan LoadManna Knights have never had it so good against the San Juan Predators.

Caloocan did well on the top-rated board to fashion out a 12.5-8.5 win between northern division powers during Saturday evening (July 9)’s Wesley So Cup action in PCAP. And they did it with San Juan’s full complement of players.

During blitz play, the LoadManna Knights’ trio of IMs in Paulo Bersamina, Jem Garcia and Chito Garma took 2.5 of the three points available.

On the rapid chess boards, the trio claimed five of the six points available with Vietnamese WIM Luong Phuong Hanh adding a crucial point in her battle against San Juan’s Jan Jodilyn Fronda. 

Caloocan’s homegrown board players also brought in big points. 

Alexis Maribao, Paul Sanchez, NM Emmanuel Emperado and IM Barlo Nadera collectively scored four points on all boards to the five of San Juan’s homegrown players. 

However, since their top board players did well, they took blitz, 4.2-2.5, and rapid chess, 8-6, for a 12.5-8.5 triumph.

This is the first time that Caloocan swept their elimination round series with San Juan. 

San Juan bounced back in the second game of the Saturday double header with a 14-7 win over Cagayan while Caloocan dropped the Laguna Heroes with an identical 12.5-8.5 win.

The results of the two squads gave them an identical 23-6 slate. San Juan, however, remains in second place by a whisker as they lead in won-points, 396.5-396.

Pasig still paces the northern division with a 25-4 slate.

