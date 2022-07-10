^

Bolden scores hat trick as Filipinas avert first half disaster vs Indonesia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 8:52pm
Bolden scores hat trick as Filipinas avert first half disaster vs Indonesia
Sarina Bolden
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden scored a hat trick as the Philippine women's national football team nipped Indonesia, 4-1, to barge into the semifinal of the AFF Women's Asian Championship on Sunday.

After a shock goal by the Indonesians in the opening half that saw the Filipinas trail for the first time in the tournament, Bolden led a four-goal barrage in the second frame to turn things around.

The Filipinas notched their fourth straight victory in the tiff and improved to 12 points, now assured of a slot in the next round with one match to go.

The Indonesians sent the Philippines to unfamiliar territory at the 37th minute when Carlo Bio Pattinasarany converted on a mistake by Inna Palacios.

A howler that saw Palacios de-possessed by Pattinasarany in front of goal forced the Philippines to concede their first goal in the tiff.

Eager to recover after the shock goal, the Filipinas came out with guns blazing after the halftime break.

Coach Alen Stajcic made three subs heading into the second frame with Katrina Guillou, Jaclyn Sawicki and Sara Eggesvik coming in to start the second half.

But it was skipper Tahnai Annis who was cool and collected in the 48th minute to slot in the equalizer.

Eggesvik then set up Bolden for the first of her three goals 10 minutes after. The Filipino-Norwegian danced her way to shake off multiple defenders to deliver the ball to Bolden, who simply taps it in to give the Philippines the lead.

Bolden then scored twice more in the next 10 minutes, punctuated by a rebound on her own miss in the 67th minute to put the game out of reach.

Bolden now has five goals to her name in the tournament.

The Filipinas face regional rivals Thailand next in their final Group A game before the knockout stages.

The Philippines has never finished in the podium in the AFF Women's Championship.

Filipinas battle Indonesians

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
With a semifinal ticket within reach, Philippine coach Alen Stajcic reminded the Filipinas to stay the course as the race...
Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Ramos was a key cog in the first window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers for Gilas where he normed 15.5 points, seven...
Salem, Quiambao top Sun Life 5150

7 hours ago
Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem banked on his speed and staying power to capture the overall crown in the Sun Life 5150...
Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Former Northport Batang Pier Greg Slaughter is taking his talents to Japan after signing with a team in the second division...
&lsquo;Gregzilla&rsquo; off to Japan

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
“Gregzilla” is headed to Japan.
Gilas bows to China anew, posts best finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After getting a steal with 6.3 ticks left on the clock, Almond Vosotros couldn't get the deuce to fall to tie the game at...
Tsukii wins gold in World Games

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Fil-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii finally hit the big one as she struck gold in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama ...
Erram, Ravena, Parks reinforce Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
TNT’s Poy Erram and Japan-based players Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks return to the fold as Gilas Pilipinas takes on the...
HD Spikers send strong signal

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Setter Gel Cayuna picked up from where she left off last conference to power Cignal to a 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory...
Sun shines on E-Painters

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
The sun finally shone for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters broke out of a six-game slump with a rejuvenating 96-86 victory over NLEX last night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
