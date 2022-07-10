Bolden scores hat trick as Filipinas avert first half disaster vs Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden scored a hat trick as the Philippine women's national football team nipped Indonesia, 4-1, to barge into the semifinal of the AFF Women's Asian Championship on Sunday.

After a shock goal by the Indonesians in the opening half that saw the Filipinas trail for the first time in the tournament, Bolden led a four-goal barrage in the second frame to turn things around.

The Filipinas notched their fourth straight victory in the tiff and improved to 12 points, now assured of a slot in the next round with one match to go.

The Indonesians sent the Philippines to unfamiliar territory at the 37th minute when Carlo Bio Pattinasarany converted on a mistake by Inna Palacios.

A howler that saw Palacios de-possessed by Pattinasarany in front of goal forced the Philippines to concede their first goal in the tiff.

Eager to recover after the shock goal, the Filipinas came out with guns blazing after the halftime break.

Coach Alen Stajcic made three subs heading into the second frame with Katrina Guillou, Jaclyn Sawicki and Sara Eggesvik coming in to start the second half.

But it was skipper Tahnai Annis who was cool and collected in the 48th minute to slot in the equalizer.

Eggesvik then set up Bolden for the first of her three goals 10 minutes after. The Filipino-Norwegian danced her way to shake off multiple defenders to deliver the ball to Bolden, who simply taps it in to give the Philippines the lead.

Bolden then scored twice more in the next 10 minutes, punctuated by a rebound on her own miss in the 67th minute to put the game out of reach.

Bolden now has five goals to her name in the tournament.

The Filipinas face regional rivals Thailand next in their final Group A game before the knockout stages.

The Philippines has never finished in the podium in the AFF Women's Championship.