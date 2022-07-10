Gilas bows to China anew, posts best finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 fell just a hairline short of a podium finish in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore after falling to China, 18-20, in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

After getting a steal with 6.3 ticks left on the clock, Almond Vosotros couldn't get the deuce to fall to tie the game at the death as the Chinese held on to take third place.

Zeyi Liu put China at match point, 20-16, but Lervin Flores made it a ball game with a deuce to get the Nationals within two.

After defensive stops denied China of the close out, Gilas looked primed to shock the tournament anew after their 21-20 victory over Mongolia in the quarterfinals.

But Vosotros could not get one more clutch shot out of his bag to keep his team alive.

Liu topped China in scoring with nine markers.

Vosotros had eight points for the Philippines while Joseph Eriobu added five. Flores and Rodel De Leon chipped in three and two points, respectively.

In the semifinal, Gilas fell to New Zealand in a lopsided 13-21 contest.

Still, the Philippines recorded its best finish in the tournament as it was the first time that the country landed the Top 4.