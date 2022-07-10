^

Sports

Beermen survive to streaking Bossing in OT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 7:26pm
Beermen survive to streaking Bossing in OT
June Mar Fajardo finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds in the victory
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen sunk the streaking Blackwater Bossing with a gritty 110-107 victory in overtime in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After squandering a 21-point lead, June Mar Fajardo and company were able to fend off the upset seeking Bossing in the extra period. The Bossing were on an erstwhile four-game win streak.

The Beermen, who are now 8-1, needed to hold off Blackwater until the final moments of the game after JVee Casio got the Bossing within one, 107-108, with seven ticks left.

But Fajardo recovered from his late blunder at the line in regulation with two makes from the the charity stripe to stretch their lead to three.

At the end of the fourth salvo, it was actually the Bossing who had a chance to win it at the horn after two Fajardo misses at the line with three ticks left in regulation.

But Baser Amer, who had already hit two game winners this season, missed on a layup attempt that sent the game to overtime.

Fajardo top-scored for SMB with 25 points to go along with 18 rebounds and three assists.

CJ Perez added 23 markers, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Jericho Cruz also had 25 points off of the bench.

Rashawn McCarthy finished with 22 points to lead the Bossing while Rey Suerte and Amer added 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup

Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Ramos was a key cog in the first window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers for Gilas where he normed 15.5 points, seven...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas battle Indonesians

Filipinas battle Indonesians

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
With a semifinal ticket within reach, Philippine coach Alen Stajcic reminded the Filipinas to stay the course as the race...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Gregzilla&rsquo; off to Japan

‘Gregzilla’ off to Japan

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
“Gregzilla” is headed to Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Former Northport Batang Pier Greg Slaughter is taking his talents to Japan after signing with a team in the second division...
Sports
fbtw
Salem, Quiambao top Sun Life 5150

Salem, Quiambao top Sun Life 5150

6 hours ago
Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem banked on his speed and staying power to capture the overall crown in the Sun Life 5150...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas bows to China anew, posts best finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Gilas bows to China anew, posts best finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
After getting a steal with 6.3 ticks left on the clock, Almond Vosotros couldn't get the deuce to fall to tie the game at...
Sports
fbtw
Tsukii wins gold in World Games

Tsukii wins gold in World Games

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Fil-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii finally hit the big one as she struck gold in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama ...
Sports
fbtw
Erram, Ravena, Parks reinforce Gilas

Erram, Ravena, Parks reinforce Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
TNT’s Poy Erram and Japan-based players Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks return to the fold as Gilas Pilipinas takes on the...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers send strong signal

HD Spikers send strong signal

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Setter Gel Cayuna picked up from where she left off last conference to power Cignal to a 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory...
Sports
fbtw

Sun shines on E-Painters

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The sun finally shone for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters broke out of a six-game slump with a rejuvenating 96-86 victory over NLEX last night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with