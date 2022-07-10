Beermen survive to streaking Bossing in OT

June Mar Fajardo finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds in the victory

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen sunk the streaking Blackwater Bossing with a gritty 110-107 victory in overtime in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After squandering a 21-point lead, June Mar Fajardo and company were able to fend off the upset seeking Bossing in the extra period. The Bossing were on an erstwhile four-game win streak.

The Beermen, who are now 8-1, needed to hold off Blackwater until the final moments of the game after JVee Casio got the Bossing within one, 107-108, with seven ticks left.

But Fajardo recovered from his late blunder at the line in regulation with two makes from the the charity stripe to stretch their lead to three.

At the end of the fourth salvo, it was actually the Bossing who had a chance to win it at the horn after two Fajardo misses at the line with three ticks left in regulation.

But Baser Amer, who had already hit two game winners this season, missed on a layup attempt that sent the game to overtime.

Fajardo top-scored for SMB with 25 points to go along with 18 rebounds and three assists.

CJ Perez added 23 markers, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Jericho Cruz also had 25 points off of the bench.

Rashawn McCarthy finished with 22 points to lead the Bossing while Rey Suerte and Amer added 18 and 17 markers, respectively.