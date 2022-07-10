^

Vosotros nails game-winner as Gilas stun top-seed Mongolia in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarterfinals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 4:04pm
Almond Vosotros (26)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:23 p.m.) — Almond Vosotros converted on the game-winning deuce to help Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 stun No. 1 seed Mongolia, 21-20, in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Sunday.

After giving up a three-point lead, Vosotros scored the last three markers for the Filipinos to send the Mongolians packing.

Mongolia were at match point, 20-18, after a Otgonjargal Tsogt bucket.

But Vosotros was sent to the charity stripe for two free throws after a foul on a shot attempt.

While Vosotros split his freebies, the Philippines was able to get the offensive board to set up the 32-year-old for the game-winning deuce with 1:34 ticks left.

Vosotros finished with eight points while Rodel De Leon added seven markers. Joseph Eriobu and Lervin Flores chipped in five and one point, respectively.

Mongolia leaned on Anand Ariunbold in the losing effort with eight points.

Gilas 3x3 faces off with New Zealand in the semifinal later today. The Tall Blacks beat Japan, 16-14, in the other quarterfinal.

