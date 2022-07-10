Salem, Quiambao top Sun Life 5150

BOHOL – Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem banked on his speed and staying power to capture the overall crown in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon while Andrew Remolino and Raven Alcoseba split the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint honors Sunday here in Panglao.

Bea Quiambao of The Next Step Tri also shared the spotlight by bagging the overall 5150 crown in women’s side, posting a 2:27:13 clocking to beat Moira Erediano of Go for Gold and Karen Manayon, who timed 2:36:45 and 2:39:25, respectively.

Quiambao also topped the 20-24 age category while Erediano clinched the 15-19 title.

Trailing Waldo van der Nest in the swim and bike legs, Salem saved his best for last, taking charge in the first 2.3 kms of the closing run part and sustaining his pace to the finish to claim the coveted overall honors in the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

He timed 2:07:40 over the Olympic distance of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run with the Tri SND Barracuda mainstay also ruling the 25-29 age group division of the event graced by Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado, Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay and Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen.

The victory likewise primed the 26-year-old ace for next month’s IRONMAN 70.3 in Cebu, where he emerged as the top Filipino finisher in the IM Asia Pacific Championship in 2018 while competing in the 18-24 category, Van der Nest lost steam in the run stage and tumbled out of the Top 10 overall. He also settled for third with 2:20:13 clocking in his age category (30-34) topped by Jorry Ycong of Omega Tri Team, who timed 2:14:05.

Ycong also wound up fourth overall with Jonathan Pagaura of Rider Omega Triathlon team finishing runner-up in 2:08:04 and Salem’s teammate Jailani Lamana posting a 2:12:24 for third in the event marking the return of the sport after a two-year hiatus.

Go for Gold Cebu’s Remolino, meanwhile, edged teammate Matthew Hermosa in a thrilling duel to the finish in the Sunrise Sprint, which featured 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run. He rallied in the last 4.6 kms to win by the slimmest of margins – one second.

Remolino topped the swim event but Hermosa wrested control at the start of the bike leg before the former regained control and held on to a shaky two-second lead heading to the closing run stage.

Hermosa moved ahead in the 4.6km mark but Remolino never gave up and charged back in the stretch for a 1:05:06 clocking against the former's 1:05:07 effort. Renz Corbin finished third in 1:07:15.

But Alcoseba, also from Go for Gold Cebu, dominated their side of the duel, clocking 1:13:28 to beat Nicole del Rosario (1:19:56) and Sophia Belican (1:22:16) for the overall Sunrise Sprint crown. She also went to bag the 20-24 age group diadem.

Other Sun Life 5150 age-group winners were Lorenzo Solda (male 15-19), Justice Sousa (20-24), Kristiane Lim (35-39), Jethro Ramos (40-44), Daniel Brown (45-49), Germany’s Michael Rudolph (50-54), Dutch Jelle Beekma (55-59), Britain’s Nick Cudmore (65-69), Cianyl Gonzales (female 25-29), Leyann Ramo (30-34), celebrity Bubbles Paraiso (35-39), Lourdes Ramos (40-44), Japan’s Mayu Kohno (45-49), Mylene Jarina (50-54) and Britain’s Jo Cudmore (55-59).

Team Go4less I, meanwhile, won the overall title in the 5150 relay with 2:03:29, nipping Team Tri Dnd Barracuda (2:05:38) and team Lamedaph Tri Tram (2:13:50).

Remolino also took the 20-24 plum while Hermosa settled for the 15-19 title. Other Sunrise Sprint division winners were John Buenviaje (25-29) James Morilla (30-34), Mas Ud Dimaporo (35-39), Dennis Llagas (40-44), Voltaire Montebon (45-49) and Ronald Gomez (55-59), and Nicole del Rosario (15-19), Anne Garcia (25-29), Christine Pascual (30-34), Glaiza Morilla (35-39), Noreen Sabinay (40-44), Evelyn Du (45-49) and Ratna Dimaporo (50-54) in the women's side.