Olympic swimmer Sanchez eager to connect with roots after move to represent Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 1:17pm
Olympic swimmer Sanchez eager to connect with roots after move to represent Philippines
Kayla Sanchez (C) with father Noel (on her right) poses with members of the Philippine Swimming Inc. and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority in the New Clark City Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Kayla Sanchez is looking forward to knowing more about her Filipino side as she is expected to spend a year here to complete her International Swimming Federation (FINA)-mandated residency.

A requirement as Sanchez vies to change her sports citizenship from representing Canada to the Philippines in international competitions, the 21-year-old will have more than ample time to discover her home land.

Sanchez, a two-time Olympic medalist for Team Canada, was born to Filipino parents in Singapore before emigrating to Canada shortly after her birth.

Having grown up miles away from her Filipino roots, Sanchez says now is her time to fully indulge herself in what it means to be a Filipino.

"I believe I was as in touch as I could've been in Canada with my Filipino roots. There could've been more and I think, that's another reason why I'm excited to move here is I'm able to explore more my culture and to really immerse myself in it," Sanchez said during a site visit to New Clark City's Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday.

"And I can't tell you how, I just feel like I'm home, in a way. Which is exciting," she added.

Sanchez traces her roots to Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Baguio.

During her one-year residency, Sanchez will be unable to compete under the banner of either the Philippines or Canada, or any other country for that matter, in competitions.

She will, however, be able to compete in club competitions. She also plans to use the time to train and get herself ready for her debut for the Philippine national team.

Sanchez's team is expected to train in the Aquatic Center, one of the country's premiere sports facilities.

Also a decorated swimmer in the FINA World Championships, Sanchez is touted as one of the greatest hopes for Philippine Swimming as they aim to end a 90-year drought of podium finishes in the Olympics.

The swimmer's father, Noel, shared his enthusiasm in seeing his daughter embraced by the Philippine swimming community.

"It's been surreal. Di parin ako makapaniwala that it's happening. Sometimes, I'm slapping myself. Indeed, the dream is reality right now. I'm so glad," he said.

