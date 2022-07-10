Mark Magsayo loses WBC strap to Rey Vargas in split decision loss

Mark Magsayo enters the ring prior to the the WBC World Featherweight Championship fight against Gary Russell Jr. at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on January 22, 2022 in Atlantic City, United States.

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Magsayo failed to defend his WBC featherweight title, losing to Rey Vargas via split decision in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Magsayo, who drops to 24-1, fell short of beating Vargas of Mexico in a clash that lived up to its billing of entertaining Filipino-Mexican rivalries in the boxing ring.

Judges scored the bout 115-112 twice in favor of Vargas, while Magsayo got the nod of one of the judges at 114-113.

The 27-year-old looked to mount another comeback victory against the taller Vargas when he shifted the momentum to his side in Round 9.

Magsayo clipped Vargas with a straight right in the 9th that sent the Mexican down to the canvas.

The knockdown seemed to hurt Vargas, who controlled most of the earlier rounds.

It was an opportune time for Magsayo to shift the scorecards to his favor but was unable to capitalize as his power punches and counters, which were Magsayo's best weapons against Vargas, were few and far in-between.

Vargas was the busier boxer as he threw more than 200 punches more than Magsayo.

The Mexican also landed 45 body shots compared to Magsayo's 13, per ShoStats.

Vargas, who improves to 35-0, thus becomes a two division world champion after formerly holding the WBC World Super Bantamweight title.

With Magsayo's loss, the Philippines now has no reigning world champion in boxing.